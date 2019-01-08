Washington was the only state in the nation to have ‘Altered Carbon’ as our most-searched Netflix show in 2018, according to HighSpeedInternet.com.

In a world where most Americans are bingeing on “13 Reasons Why,” “The End of the F***ing World” and “Orange is the New Black,” perhaps it makes sense that tech-savvy Washingtonians would seek out a futuristic thriller.

“13 Reasons Why” won the hearts of seven states, just edging out “The End of the F***ing World,” which was the most popular in six states, the internet information site revealed in a list compiled by using Google Trends to find and rank Netflix shows looked up the most by state.

Comparing the rankings from 2018 to 2017, most states have changed allegiances.

Last year, Washington state’s favorite show was “Friends From College,” the information company found.

“Altered Carbon” is a murder-mystery series based hundreds of years in the future, when society has been transformed by technology, human bodies are interchangeable and death is not permanent.

