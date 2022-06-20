PBS viewers will get a little taste of Western Washington this week.

Seattle-born celebrity chef Graham Elliot is a judge on the new PBS home cooks competition series “The Great American Recipe” (9 p.m. June 24, KCTS 9), while contestant Nikki Tomaino Allemand grew up in Kenmore and Kirkland. She now resides in Boise, Idaho.

Though they both now live outside Washington, Elliot took note of Tomaino Allemand’s Pacific Northwest-inspired cuisine.

“Some of the ingredients she was using, the salmon and different berries” showed off her food culture background, Elliot said. “She’s one of those people that if she wanted to get into the cooking world professionally now, she easily could do it. It’s one thing to be passionate about food or cooking and it’s another to actually be able to produce great stuff on demand.”

Hosted by Alejandra Ramos, the eight-part “Great American Recipe” seeks to celebrate the country’s multicultural culinary delights as chefs share their signature dishes and stories of the foods they grew up with.

Elliot is joined in judging by Leah Cohen and Tiffany Derry. The judges evaluate dishes prepared by each of the 10 cheftestants based on taste, presentation, execution and how well the dish showcases the week’s theme. One contestant is eliminated each week.

Because this is PBS, the grand prize isn’t a huge dollar amount but the honor of having their recipe on the cover of a “Great American Recipe” cookbook that will be published Aug. 12.

Filmed an hour outside of Richmond, Virginia, in September and October 2021, this week’s season premiere shows the chefs creating a dish that expresses their food story. Tomaino Allemand prepared flank steak with roasted red potatoes and a chimichurri sauce. For the premiere’s second creation, chefs must put their spin on regional dishes using local ingredients. Tomaino Allemand made cioppino inspired by a dish she loves at a restaurant in Lincoln City, Oregon.

Tomaino Allemand, whose parents divorced when she was young, says her father’s family was “a cooking family” while her mother introduced her to varied flavors.

“She would take me around to all the Asian, Indian restaurants around Seattle,” Tomaino Allemand said. “My dad’s Italian side gave me the gift of physically cooking. I didn’t realize it was a gift at the time.”

When Tomaino Allemand was a student at the University of Idaho, and after graduation with roommates, she would batch cook and make dinners they could eat off of for a week, or throw something together at the spur of the moment with the ingredients at hand.

She worked in the legal department of a Boise microchip manufacturer, and when a work colleague had cancer, co-workers rallied and donated money for Tomaino Allemand to prepare meals for a month. Soon, other co-workers wanted to pay Tomaino Allemand to prepare meals.

“I was that person walking into the corporate field with a suit, rolling a cooler with me, handing out people’s food,” she said. “Then I finally was like, there’s something to this.”

She quit her job and founded Eazy Peazy Kitchen, which offers prepared meals that are ready to heat and eat to customers in Idaho’s Treasure Valley.

Tomaino Allemand landed on “Great American Recipe” when an acquaintance who had been cast had to drop out and recommended her to the show’s producers.

Elliot only lived in Seattle for the first six months of his life while his father finished up his studies at the University of Washington. Elliot is mostly known as a Chicago food scene guy, though he’s moved back to Hawaii, where he spent part of his childhood, and is now culinary director of Oahu’s Polynesian Cultural Center.

“But my love of baseball brought me [to Seattle] a couple of times to check out some games and also I met up with [Seattle restauranteur] Ethan Stowell and got to see some of his places and tried some other spots, obviously the [Pike Place] Market,” Elliot said. “It’s a beautiful area, especially for someone that makes their living with food.”

Elliot’s TV career began as a contestant on “Iron Chef” and “Top Chef Masters,” and then he moved into the judge role on “MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior.”

“We all thought food TV maybe was going to be just a fad,” Elliot said. “In the beginning there was actual education involved, and then it became more, ‘OK, you have two minutes to cook with your hand tied behind your back using a dull, rusty knife.’

“With ‘Great American Recipe,’ you are really going to see what makes America tick as far as the food and originality and stories behind it. There wasn’t any huge clock countdowns and people stealing each other’s ingredients to try to win. The ages of the contestants is different, too. They’re much more mature. It’s not just 20-year-olds from L.A. that are made for TV.”

Elliot, who now hosts a podcast called Pop Chef, said the trickiest part of judging on “Great American Recipe” is around cultural norms.

“Let’s say your family’s from a certain part of India, and you make a curry. It tastes amazing, you have a great story but it shouldn’t be served in this kind of bowl,” Elliot said. “And they just look at you and say, ‘That’s what my mom and her mom and her grandma did.’ Like, who was this white guy telling me now that I’m supposed to serve it deconstructed on this kind of plate?

“So what I tried to do was really focus more on the technique and the story. And then when you’re putting it up against those other dishes, which one would you actually want to enjoy more of?”

Check out KCTS 9 this week to see how long the Western Washington culinary connection lasts.