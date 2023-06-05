Bakers Christina Mathis of Bothell and Jenae Cartwright of Auburn had only met a couple of times in-person before being paired as a team of “classically trained bakers” for the second season of Fox’s “Crime Scene Kitchen” (9 p.m. Mondays beginning June 5) hosted by Seattle native Joel McHale.

But Mathis and Cartwright became fast friends through their TV competition experience, which begins with the season’s second episode (9 p.m. June 12).

Before “Crime Scene Kitchen” tests its players’ baking skills, the show challenges contestants to deduce what was previously prepared in the show’s kitchen. Is that jar of strawberry sauce on a counter because it was used in baking or is it intended to throw contestants off track? What ingredient left trace crumbs in the food processor?

For the show’s Pacific Northwest team, it was that investigation that held the most appeal.

“Television was never something that I wanted to get into,” Mathis says. “A lot of the stuff I get reached out to for is, like, ‘Cake Wars,’ and other cake competitions. Those shows feel too close to home. That is what I do for a living. Going through a kitchen crime scene and deducing what was baked is not what I do for a living. That is not close enough to my reality. So I was like, ‘OK, maybe this is something that I can do.’ ”

Still, Mathis credits Cartwright’s persuasiveness for getting her on board.

Cartwright had previously been recruited for “Holiday Wars” but didn’t make that show’s final contestant cut. When the “CSK” casting team reached out to Cartwright in early 2022, she remembered Mathis from a Seattle-area sugar gum-making workshop they met at in 2018 and recruited her.

Cartwright says the “CSK” concept held appeal as did the show’s host.

“I was really glad that my boyfriend, Joel McHale, was going to be on the show, because he and I both graduated from University of Washington,” says Cartwright, jokingly. “It’s not a creepy fetish at all, I promise.”

In the June 12 episode, their shared Puget Sound connection doesn’t make it to air, but McHale is clearly at his most playful with Cartwright and Mathis.

“I think Seattle had a lot to do with it,” Mathis says. “Even off camera, he would talk to us about Seattle sports.”

“To be fair, we engaged him first. If the cameras were off, and we were waiting on set for something to happen, we’d be like, ‘So Joel, what up, come over and chat with us,’ ” Cartwright says. “I wasn’t afraid to talk to him because I know he’s just a person.”

To prep for “CSK,” Cartwright watched every episode of the show’s first season.

“I think I over-prepared,” she says. “I went in — cocky is not the right word — feeling confident.”

Mathis did not take the same approach.

“Whatever the opposite of Janae did to prepare, that was me,” she says.

Before running her own business, a dedicated gluten-free bakery, Cartwright was a banker.

“One of my favorite things was that forensic deep dive into finding fraud in someone’s account,” she says. “I could take that ‘crime scene’ and put all the pieces together. Sometimes you had to do that within seconds, because you’ve got the perpetrator right in front of you. Do I call 911? Do I not? As I’m watching Season 1, I’m thinking, ‘Oh, I know what that is. With my deductive reasoning skills, I’m going to be so good at this.’ ”

But it turns out when there’s a time limit on how long one can look around the scene of the kitchen crime (no note-taking allowed!), it’s not so easy.

“[Observing] the crime scene in two minutes is way harder than it looks like on TV,” Cartwright says.

“You don’t have the cameras zooming in on the item that you’re supposed to be focusing on like you do on a television episode,” Mathis says. “It’s not enough time.”

“It was for some, just not for us,” Cartwright adds, laughing.

“It would have been better if I hadn’t watched any episodes versus the few that I did watch because after [seeing some of] the first season I was so focused on ‘Look in the garbage can, look in the garbage can,’ ” Mathis says.

“We couldn’t find the garbage can,” Cartwright adds, noting the kitchen is arranged differently in Season 2 than it had been in the show’s first season.

While the pair are considered “classically trained bakers” for purposes of the series, that’s only half-true. Cartwright inherited a love of baking from her mother — and her comfort with public speaking from her father, retired pastor the Rev. Dr. Ben Cross. She pursued gluten-free baking as a career and started Cake & Crumble in 2016 after her daughter was diagnosed with celiac disease.

Mathis, who specializes in custom cakes through her Blue Box Bakery, grew up as a competitive ski racer, hence her reticence about competing in the baking world (“What I loved about baking is it’s not a competition,” she says). Mathis graduated from New York’s French Culinary Institute in 2010. At one time, her parents owned the local restaurant chain Miyako’s Teriyaki & Wok.

Of the two, Cartwright is more eager to be in the spotlight.

“My middle name is Jenae-needs-to-be-on-television,” Cartwright says, laughing. “The camera loves me or maybe I love the camera.”

“I think you love the camera,” Mathis adds.

Since “CSK” filmed in Atlanta in April 2022, Cartwright filmed a holiday baking competition for Food Network that will air this fall.

“I love doing things that are delightful. I love doing different experiences. And so this was just, like, bucket list,” Cartwright says. “I really enjoyed melding some things I love together. I was in drama in high school, so I was always on stage growing up. But I really loved being on [the ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’] set more than being on camera. I just loved that whole vibe. I recommend it to anybody who’s got the guts to try.”