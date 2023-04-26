John Requa has had a startling career.

Alongside his creative partner Glenn Ficarra, he’s either written, directed or done both on “I Love You Phillip Morris,” “Crazy, Stupid, Love,” “Focus,” “Bad Santa,” “Jungle Cruise,” “WeCrashed” and “This Is Us.” Over the past 20 years, they’ve expertly traversed the Hollywood landscape, diving into multiple genres while still maintaining their own comedic sensibilities.

But the first steps Requa made on this journey were in Burien, something he can’t help but immediately bring up during a Zoom interview about his new show, “Rabbit Hole,” which is streaming on Paramount+.

“I used to be a paperboy for The Seattle Times,” boasts Requa, who first realized he wanted to become a filmmaker when he was 10 years old after he received a Canon Super 8 camera from his parents.

“I’m just that nerdy kid whose mind wandered in class; I was always thinking about movies. My mind was always wandering and I turned it into a career.”

Growing up in and around Seattle also gave Requa plenty of opportunities to watch some of the greatest films ever made on the big screen.

“Seattle back in that time had a famous art house theater culture,” Requa says. “There were five or six repertory theaters where I saw all of the classic American and European movies with a live audience. My dad was a film buff, so I saw the likes of ‘Casablanca’ and ‘Lawrence of Arabia.’ I grew up steeped in film.”

Requa’s knowledge of classic movies certainly came in handy while he was writing and directing “Rabbit Hole” alongside Ficarra. The spy thriller stars Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir, a corporate spy who is adept at deception. But when a mysterious world-controlling power frames Weir for murder, he has to go against them, all as he finds himself fighting to protect democracy.

The pair were first attracted to “Rabbit Hole” because they wanted to make something akin to the espionage movies of the 1970s that they’d grown up with, many of which Requa had watched in Seattle. These films included “Three Days of the Condor,” “The Conversation” and “The Parallax View.” At the same time, though, Requa and Ficarra wanted to make sure they gave the show a modern context.

“Most of the ’70s espionage movies were set against Watergate and the Vietnam War. They were about the distrust of institutions. Now we live in a world where truth has lost its value,” Requa says. “We didn’t want to tell a retro story about the loss of trust and institutions. We wanted to tell a story that takes place in the modern world [and] is about the loss of truth. It’s a thriller in the post-truth world.”

To achieve this, Requa and Ficarra dive into the manipulation of corporations and how they’ve surrendered private data on their users. “They’ve betrayed our trust,” declares Requa, who says that one of the conflicts of the show is that, despite companies giving out this information, people still don’t want to “give up the things that technology has provided us.”

“Corporations and entities have betrayed their ethical responsibilities by manipulating and using their data to the detriment of users. It’s fertile territory for the show.”

All of which sounded particularly exciting and fascinating to Sutherland — particularly because he is most known for portraying arguably television’s most famous federal agent, Jack Bauer on “24.” Unsurprisingly, Requa was incredibly excited to work with Sutherland, especially since he would be able to use the audience’s connection with the actor to the advantage of “Rabbit Hole.”

“We trust this guy, implicitly. It’s fairly unique. Audiences really like him, they trust him. So when you’re telling a story with an unreliable narrator and protagonist, and the story itself is filled with things that you think are true, but then turn out to be lies, having someone like that is so valuable,” Requa says. “You don’t end up alienating them. They’re along for the ride and fun. We wanted to make a show that was like a puzzle box. Because they trust Kiefer and they know they’re in capable hands, we can really play and it won’t be a betrayal or a cheap trick.”

Ultimately, Requa hopes that the involvement of Sutherland, as well as the show’s beguiling narrative of twists and turns, will make viewers become hugely hooked by “Rabbit Hole.”

“We want people to put their phones down,” insists Requa. “Some people in Hollywood think audiences are stupid and you have to pander to them. We don’t think that’s true. People are really savvy. People like sophisticated storytelling. We want them to sit forward, pay attention and try to figure out where we’re going. There’s an answer to every question and we want them to engage with it on a high level.”