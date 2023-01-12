The first time Wallingford-based psychic-comedian Peter Antoniou appeared on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” in summer 2021, he’d been in the United States just six months after moving over from his native England. He had to rebuild his career pretty much from scratch in a new country.

“No one knew who I was,” Antoniou, 33, recalls. “I was emailing bookers and comedy clubs and it’s very hard to get anyone to invest. But from the moment my first audition aired, I was getting emails and phone calls. It was almost overnight.”

That “AGT” exposure — he made it to the quarterfinals — led to more bookings, tour dates and corporate gigs, including at his Los Angeles talent agency’s Christmas party last month.

“It’s always a great honor when the people who book acts decide you’re the act they want to watch for their party,” he says, noting he’s been traveling almost constantly since his first round of “AGT,” including to gigs on Norwegian Cruise Line ships, though none sailing out of Seattle so far.

Antoniou also stayed in the “AGT” family, performing from May to December in “America’s Got Talent Presents: Super Stars Live” at Luxor in Las Vegas.

“I came [to that show] initially to cover for some other acts who had other commitments, just for a few weeks,” Antoniou says. “But then I ended up hosting the show as well, which was a great journey.”

Antoniou returns to “AGT” for its first “All-Stars” season, which debuted earlier this month on NBC. His initial “All-Stars” appearance will be in the episode airing at 8 p.m. Jan. 16.

For his 2021 performance on “AGT,” Antoniou transported an entire doll house to the Los Angeles taping, raising the eyebrows of Transportation Security Administration agents at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. For his new performance, Antoniou brought a complete English tea set.

“Again it came with me as my carry-on because I didn’t trust the baggage handlers not to destroy it and there was a large, ‘What is this [from TSA agents]?’ ” Antoniou says. “And then the moment they heard my [British] accent, and I said, ‘Well, it’s a teapot and teacups,’ they just went, ‘Yeah, OK, that makes sense.’ ”

Antoniou got the call about appearing on “All-Stars” in July and taped his first appearance in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews in late October. Coming up with a new routine wasn’t difficult.

“There were still demonstrations I wish I could have shown the judges [the first time] that encapsulate what I do and what a lot of people see in my live shows,” Antoniou says. “The demonstration I did for ‘All-Stars’ was smaller in terms of props but bigger in terms of emotional payoff.”

The new routine was inspired by Antoniou’s aunt, who rather than reading tea leaves read Turkish coffee grounds.

“There’s this sludge that remains at the bottom of the cup. And the idea is you turn it upside down and then you read fortunes from that,” Antoniou says. “That was something my auntie did for the whole village in Cyprus. So I thought it’d be fun as a British person to lean into tea leaf reading and give some of the judges and maybe an additional audience member an experience of what that is and how much I can tell.”

Antoniou says he’s more comfortable with the “AGT” process this time around.

“It’s fun to have this new medium where I can share what I can do in a different way than the theater show and do much bigger ideas and take people on a journey,” he says.

Regardless of how he fares on “AGT: All Stars,” Antoniou expects to “pop back in” to appear in the Vegas show and he looks forward to seeing more of the United States.

“I’d only ever been to Las Vegas and Seattle when I first moved here, and [after the first ‘AGT’ experience] I got to go to truly the middle of nowhere, like Dodge City, Kansas, for a show, the sort of town that you get a propeller plane in and out of,” he says. “It’s great to meet people and experience entirely different areas of America and see how different it can be.”