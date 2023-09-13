Snohomish twins Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, 42, know a thing or two about selling homes — including the Seattle area’s “Unsellable Houses” featured in their HGTV series, now in its fourth season.

Airing at 8 p.m. Sundays, episodes feature the pair meeting a homeowner, playfully bickering their way through a home makeover and revealing the results and the ensuing real estate deal.

In the Sept. 17 episode (titled “Color Confusion to Simple Oasis”), Lamb and Davis come to the aid of Alice, a Lake Stevens widow whose 1990s-era home hasn’t sold at $550,000. Lamb and Davis agree to invest up to $120,000 in the property in hopes of it selling for around $700,000. Any profit above what Lamb and Davis put into the home will be split between Alice and the twins.

In a phone interview last week, the Snohomish High School grads (class of 2000) say they renovated Alice’s home over six weeks in March and April of this year. To efficiently produce the TV series, Lamb and Davis usually have multiple properties in different stages of renovation simultaneously.

Lamb got into real estate first, founding Lamb & Co. Real Estate in 2009.

“We always dreamed of working together, but we didn’t really know how that would work,” Lamb says. “Leslie joined about three years into my starting the business and it just exploded. I feel like we were always meant to work together.”

Lamb is the designer while Davis crunches the numbers.

“We were always leaps and bounds in front of everybody when it came to staging homes,” Davis says. “We knew bringing staging into homes is what set our listings apart.”

They expanded Lamb & Co. to include a retail store selling home goods and décor that opened on First Street in Snohomish, which is also where the real estate business and a design studio are located. More recently they added a renovation company, an effort to keep all their work in-house.

“Unsellable Houses” premiered in 2019 and became a hit for the cable network, drawing millions of viewers.

Prior to the TV show, Lamb and Davis suggested upgrades to properties on a much smaller scale, maybe refreshing the landscaping — not gutting the kitchen and bathroom as featured in Sunday’s episode.

“We would go to a client’s home and tell them, ‘If you were to paint the exterior of your house and put in some fresh landscaping, we feel confident you could get $40,000 more for your home.’ Sometimes they could afford to and do it themselves. And sometimes they couldn’t,” Lamb says. “That’s when Leslie and I would step up and say, ‘OK, what if we do it for you, and you pay us back in escrow?’ It wasn’t until the TV show came along that we realized, do we feel comfortable going from $25,000 investments in these peoples’ homes to $75,0000-$100,000 investments? … Then the show came along and once we started putting in big numbers, it made a heck of a lot more sense to get a little money back for making that investment.”

Davis says the homes featured on “Unsellable Houses” typically come from people reaching out to them through their Lamb & Co. website or through the production company’s casting department.

Davis says most often sellers overthink how much needs to be done. Not every house needs a $100,000 face-lift.

“Often we’ll say, ‘Actually, all of this still works. You just need to do a few things,’ ” Davis says. “Often it’s just an educational process for the seller.”

Other times, projects are too large in scope — homes with foundation issues, siding, windows — for the TV show, where the twins try to keep the process to no more than six weeks.

Lamb says houses that make the best candidates for the TV show are those where the twins feel like the seller is leaving a lot of value behind if they don’t make their recommended upgrades.

“We always say it’s not that the house is unsellable altogether, it’s that it’s unsellable at top dollar,” Lamb says. “We want to see that we can increase the value by at least 20% so that we can make it worth their while. And then, of course, making sure that Leslie and I and the homeowners connect and that we feel very comfortable with each other.”

The twins also want to feel sure that the homeowners are committed to selling once the renovation happens.

“We can put as many agreements in place as we want to, but ultimately this is mine and Leslie’s money, this isn’t the network’s money. We need to feel confident that these people really want to move on,” Lamb says, “that when we make this house beautiful for them that their ultimate goal is to move on to another property and are not going to change their mind and say, ‘Well, now I want to stay.’ ”

Davis says the national TV show exposure gives the twins an opportunity to showcase what they love to do.

“We say we’re people people that fell into real estate,” Davis says. “We love helping people at the core of it and so we really get to do that and then the show allows us to elevate that opportunity.”