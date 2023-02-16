Audrey Sarin never thought she’d return to “Jeopardy!” after appearing in a teen tournament that aired during the show’s 2018-19 season. But once producers reached out in October 2022 for the High School Reunion tournament, airing Feb. 20-March 9 (7:30 p.m., KOMO-TV), the Redmond-raised Sarin was ready to go on “Jeopardy!” again with some adjustments to her game play of four years ago.

“I did get some Twitter flame last time for being a little dramatic on the buzzer,” Sarin says. “I am a very naturally enthusiastic person and I love sharing knowledge, so when I would know an answer and would be buzzing in, I would extend my hand out with the buzzer. Some people called it Statue of Liberty-ing with the buzzer. I was told I should keep that to myself in the future, so I am a little more discreet with the buzzer on Feb. 20.”

Sarin, a 2019 graduate of Forest Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in Bellevue who is now a senior at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo, recalls what led to her initial audition for the show in 2018.

“Like many people my age, I watched the show primarily with my grandparents, but I’ve always really enjoyed it. We would sit around the TV and yell out answers. And at one point, my grandparents were like, ‘Hey, you’re pretty good at this,’ which I thought was pretty standard grandparent-to-grandkid flattery, but I thought, hey, why not?” Sarin says.

For the teen tournament, she had to take the “Jeopardy!” online test on a specific day. “I actually took it in the bathroom on my phone in my high school because my teacher wouldn’t let me skip class for it.”

Although on her first “Jeopardy!” appearance Sarin didn’t make it past the quarterfinals — she didn’t advance beyond her premiere episode — she still counts “Jeopardy!” as a highlight of her high school years. She and the other players from that tournament have remained in touch via a group chat.

“The group chat obviously dwindled a little over the years, but we all still share exciting things in our lives,” says Sarin, a marine sciences major with a focus on human impacts on the biology and life history of marine invertebrates. “Then when we all found out we will be back again … it has ramped up massively. My phone blows up with about 50 messages a day from that. It’s so much fun.”

This new tournament, hosted by Mayim Bialik, includes a $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the 2023 “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions. Sarin traveled back to the Sony lot in Culver City, California, for taping in late January. She was relieved to be in the first episode so nerves wouldn’t get the better of her. (On her first “Jeopardy!” appearance, she was in the fourth episode; the show tapes five episodes in one day.)

Sarin is eager to correct a misconception some viewers have that players get information on categories in their episode ahead of time.

“That is absolutely false. It’s a huge mystery to us,” she says. “The only thing that we are told that the audience doesn’t hear is for ‘Final Jeopardy’ they actually give us the word of either ‘who’ or ‘what.’ But that is absolutely it.”

For Sarin, the reunion of 27 former teen tournament contestants was as exciting as getting to play “Jeopardy!” again.

“Everyone loves to talk about the cash prize on ‘Jeopardy!,’ but the most important part to me was just maximizing my enjoyment and spending time with those amazing people, my other contestants and that crew,” she says.

After her first go-round, Sarin found it difficult to watch the show regularly — “it was just sort of a weird déjà vu feeling, like I know too much” — but once she found out she’d be back a second time, she started watching “Jeopardy!” again and prepping for possible collegiate topics.

“‘Jeopardy!’ likes to do funny little things that are relative to the contestants in a tournament, so since I knew almost all of us are in college, I studied college mascots, college sports teams, college newspapers, things like that,” she says. “And I was just trying to remain abreast of pop culture, because that’s a big one for people our age. Honestly, watching ‘SNL’ has been great because they give you funny versions of the news and pop culture. And I worked on my reaction time a little bit because that was something I struggled with a lot in the first tournament.”

And, of course, she got support from her family members back home for her “Jeopardy!” return, including mom Tina, who trains school tour docents at the Seattle Art Museum, and dad Raman, a software developer at Microsoft.

“Hey, grandpa, I’ve got good news: I’m going to be on the show again,” Sarin told her grandfather, Stan Jones. “He said, ‘Are you going to learn how to use the buzzer this time?’ I was roasted, but it is true!”