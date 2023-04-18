Jacob Hutchins, a 33-year-old deckhand from Olympia, joins the “Deadliest Catch” cast in its 19th season with one goal: to become the first, as far as he knows, African American crabbing captain on the Bering Sea.

Premiering at 8 p.m. April 18 on Discovery Channel, “Deadliest Catch” introduces new characters on each boat with Hutchins paired with Keith Colburn, captain of the Wizard.

“He’s got experience, but he’s untested on the Wizard,” Colburn said in preview of the new season that aired last week. Hutchins also demonstrated another skill beyond fishing: He’s lead singer of The Jacob Hutchins Band.

It’s a long way from his roots growing up as the second youngest of 12 adopted children. Born in Austin, Texas, adopted at 4 months old and raised in Seabeck and Bremerton, Hutchins says “every day was a different type of struggle as I was growing up” with adoptive siblings entering and exiting the family on a regular basis.

“It was interesting being adopted as a baby and being around individuals who had been in the system, through [Child Protective Services] and the adoption agencies, so I had a lot of examples of what not to do with myself,” says Hutchins, noting that he first became an uncle at age 7 when an older sister ran away from home and then came back pregnant. “I moved out at 15. I knew I didn’t necessarily want that type of lifestyle. My parents made sure I could communicate effectively, they took me to church, taught me to read and write pretty young and I studied lots of things that I’m very thankful for now that I may have rebelled [against] then.”

A 2008 graduate of Bremerton High School, Hutchins found himself in Grays Harbor County where “you have logging and fishing [as options] if you want to make some money without any real requirement or anything.”

He remembers Jan. 10, 2011, as the day he stepped on his first crab boat.

“I didn’t have a father to give me a career, to give me a boat,” Hutchins says. “The people I was working around knew they were going to be fishermen from the second they could think for themselves. They already had their lives set up in front of them.”

As a newcomer, it wasn’t always easy.

“There’s a lot of racism in Westport and a lot of very ignorant people I was able to navigate. That’s just part of being African American,” says Hutchins, who later ended up on a boat with “very good people who were able to see past how different I was. … Some of those people that were absolutely terrible to me, they have a lot of respect for me now and I can call them friends. They shaped who I am today. Of course, I would change it up if I could, maybe I would fight back if I could relive and redo some of those moments. But all in all, I’m happy how things shaped up for me so far.”

Growing up attending Sylvan Way Baptist Church in Bremerton, Hutchins gained a love for music, singing hymns/classical music and playing the trumpet.

“I realized I have a little community of people who cherish me and really love me and spend time and pay attention to me so I just kept on going into choirs in school,” Hutchins says. “I kept on trying my best and putting all of my effort towards just being accepted in these choirs. Also that’s where all the cute girls were, so it was a win-win.”

Only after high school did Hutchins learn his Bremerton High choir teacher, Cassie Gillis, had been paying for his private vocal lessons for years.

“She really, really loved me … and she was like a mother to me,” Hutchins says of Gillis. “I grew up very, very poor and I had no concept of what real vocal training would really cost. My young, juvenile mind thought, ‘Oh, if I do really well, I will qualify for all these sponsorships and I will get free voice lessons.’ ”

For years, Hutchins wrote poetry and songs while working on the Bering Sea. He started his band during the pandemic, transitioning from singing as a classically trained opera singer to learning to be in a rock band that will soon “road test” in Bremerton before setting dates in Seattle and Tacoma in mid-May.

Although he’ll be a featured cast member on “Deadliest Catch” this season, Hutchins actually appeared in seasons 14 and 15 after he was hired to work on Jake Anderson’s boat. Hutchins left that boat (and “Deadliest Catch”) when he got a better job offer.

Hutchins said he wasn’t looking to return to “Deadliest Catch,” but he did want a job where he could be mentored in how to run a boat.

“As the industry shrinks, you’re not necessarily left with a whole lot of options,” he says. “Keith Colburn needed a deckhand, so I reached out and it just so happens the show is still going strong and the boat is featured on this television show. … I’m hoping that we work something out where I can show him qualities that he deems admirable and perhaps he’ll teach me how to do what he does.”

Hutchins says working on a boat with a “Deadliest Catch” camera crew isn’t that different from working on boats without camera operators.

“They’re largely out of the way and they just coexist as pieces of equipment that have a job to do as we do,” he says. “Honestly, it adds it adds an interesting element because these cameramen, some of them have been all around the world.”

In October, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game canceled snow crab, red king crab and blue king crab fishing for 2022-23 after surveys found a dearth of crab to be harvested. This season, the ships on “Deadliest Catch” are out to retrieve Bairdi crab.

“I know that this industry is changing, and I’m not exactly sure about what’s going to happen but while the getting is good, I’m gonna try to be a captain,” Hutchins says. “I have ruffled a few feathers by getting on certain boats in the past and saying, ‘Hey, I can do these things, may I please try this?’ A lot of people don’t want to give me a shot because I might threaten them or sometimes I’m not the most charming guy. We’re fishermen. I know how to make my place and survive in an environment where it’s very hard to survive. I grew up like that in a double-wide trailer with 12 kids. This is just like home to me.”

Hutchins says he doesn’t want to become a captain only for the clout.

“I think I can bring an interesting and intellectual and spiritual flair to this coveted position,” he says. “I think I have something to add, so I would like to add my flavor to this recipe.”