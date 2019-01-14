Contestants vying for the million-dollar prize show the celebrity judges what they’ve got on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”
“The Passage”
Premiere of sci-fi drama, a tale combining immortal vampires with a viral-outbreak thriller and a government conspiracy, based on Justin Cronin’s novels; an FBI agent and a young test subject flee evil scientists trying to create superhumans that could lead to a possible apocalypse; 9 p.m. Monday on KCPQ.
Also on Monday
“The Neighborhood,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): When Dave and Gemma’s elaborate plans for Grover’s seventh birthday party go awry, Malcolm and Marty come to the rescue.
“The Resident,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Winter premiere; Lane Hunter’s victims and their families are outraged when she’s released from prison; Bell suffers from Lane’s manipulation; Devon worries when he doesn’t hear from Julian.
“The Bachelor,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Eight of the women share personal stories with Colton and a live audience, with the guidance of Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman; comic Billy Eichner oversees three challenging contests at “Camp Bachelor.”
“America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” 8 p.m. (KING): Singers, dancers, magicians, comedians and more from around the world appear before celebrity judges, competing to win a million-dollar prize
“Magnum P.I.,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Magnum helps a woman find her missing cousin, a Russian fugitive; Higgins’ and Kumu’s lives are put in danger when they get too close to the case.
“Lost Gold,” 10 p.m. (TRAVEL): Reality-series premiere; history-buff brothers Josh and Jesse Feldman search for hidden treasures; in this episode, a stash from an 1880s stagecoach robber.
“Manifest,” 10 p.m. (KING): Capt. Daly is desperate to prove that he’s not at fault for the disappearance of Flight 828 and needs Ben’s help to clear his name; Michaela unknowingly lets a traitor into her home, endangering her family.
“The Good Doctor,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Dr. Murphy feels overwhelmed by the chaos and noise in the emergency room; Dr. Reznick struggles to keep her patients alive; Dr. Lim fights for her life.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
