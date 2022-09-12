The 2022 Emmy Awards are broadcasting live Monday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by Kenan Thompson.

Stick on this page to find winners and nominees in the competitive televised categories. The show airs live at 5 p.m. PT on NBC and the Peacock app.

This page will be updated throughout the broadcast as winners are announced.

Winners denoted in bolded italics.

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)

Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)

Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

John Turturro (“Severance”)

Christopher Walken (“Severance”)

Oh Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)

Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Hacks” (HBO)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”)

Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Limited Series

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)

Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”)

Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette (“The Staircase”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”)

Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”)

Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton (“The White Lotus”)

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Alexandra Daddario (“The White Lotus”)

Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”)

Natasha Rothwell (“The White Lotus”)

Sydney Sweeney (“The White Lotus”)

Mare Winningham (“Dopesick”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”)

Jake Lacy (“The White Lotus”)

Will Poulter (“Dopesick”)

Seth Rogen (“Pam & Tommy”)

Peter Sarsgaard (“Dopesick”)

Michael Stuhlbarg (“Dopesick”)

Steve Zahn (“The White Lotus”)

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Competition Program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Variety Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO/HBO Max)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Directing For A Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Ben Stiller (“Severance”)

Hwang Dong-hyuk (“Squid Game”)

Mark Mylod (“Succession”)

Cathy Yan (“Succession”)

Lorene Scafaria (“Succession”)

Karyn Kusama (“Yellowjackets”)

Directing For A Comedy Series

Hiro Murai (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Lucia Aniello (“Hacks”)

Mary Lou Belli (“The Ms. Pat Show”)

Cherien Dabis (“Only Murders In The Building”)

Jamie Babbit (“Only Murders In The Building”)

MJ Delaney (“Ted Lasso”)

Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Danny Strong (“Dopesick”)

Michael Showalter (“The Dropout”)

Francesca Gregorini (“The Dropout”)

John Wells (“MAID”)

Hiro Murai (“Station Eleven”)

Mike White (“The White Lotus”)

Writing For A Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Duffy Boudreau (“Barry”)

Alec Berg, Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (“Hacks”)

Steve Martin, John Hoffman (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jane Becker (“Ted Lasso”)

Sarah Naftalis (“What We Do in the Shadows”)

Stefani Robinson (“What We Do in the Shadows”)

Writing For A Drama Series

Thomas Schnauz (“Better Call Saul”)

Chris Mundy (“Ozark”)

Dan Erickson (“Severance”)

Hwang Dong-hyuk (“Squid Game”)

Jesse Armstrong (“Succession”)

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson (“Yellowjackets”)

Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson (“Yellowjackets”)

Writing For A Limited Series or Movie

Danny Strong (“Dopesick”)

Elizabeth Meriwether (“The Dropout”)

Sarah Burgess (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”)

Molly Smith Metzler (“Maid”)

Patrick Somerville (“Station Eleven”)

Mike White (“The White Lotus”)

Writing For A Variety Special

Ali Wong (“Ali Wong: Don Wong”)

Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, Scott Sherman (“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy”)

Jerrod Carmichael (“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel”)

Nicole Byer (“Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)”)

Norm Macdonald (“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”)