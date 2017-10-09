TV choices for Monday, Oct. 9, include “Supergirl,” “The Gifted” and “Valor.”

’‘Supergirl’

Season-three premiere; Superman’s cousin from Krypton, Kara, deals with the loss of Mon-El by focusing her energy on being Supergirl and concentrating on a mysterious new threat; Alex confesses a secret to Maggie; a citizen of National City has a mysterious connection to Kara; Lena makes a bold move; 8 p.m. Monday on KSTW.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com

Also on Monday

“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): Blind auditions continue, vocalists perform for coaches Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton.

“The Big Bang Theory,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Sheldon stresses about picking a wedding date; Koothrappali and Stuart compete to win the heart of Bernadette’s new co-worker.

“Valor,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Series premiere of military drama about the adventures of a female special-ops pilot; after a top-secret mission in Somalia, Nora and Gallo are determined to rescue a teammate held captive by terrorists.

“The Gifted,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Blink goes into shock after exerting her powers beyond their limits; Reed faces difficult choices about his family.

“Kevin Can Wait,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Kevin goes undercover to find out if Sara has a secret boyfriend.

“The Good Doctor,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Young autistic surgeon uses his extraordinary medical skill and intuition to save lives and challenge the skepticism of colleagues.

“House Hunters International,” 10 p.m. (HGTV): Season 112 premiere; looking for a surfing retreat in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica.

“POV,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Documentary on high mercury levels in whales, decimated seabird populations and anti-whaling activists on the Faroe Islands.