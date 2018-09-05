It’s the premier episode of the 13th season for “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” the sitcom that follows the exploits of “The Gang,” a group of debauched, self-centered friends who work at an Irish bar in South Philadelphia.
“Back To School Just For Laughs”
Stand-up comics, including John Mulaney, Jon Stewart, Dave Chappelle and Eric Andre and others, joke about their education and other hilarious experiences; a special was shot in front of a live audience at the Montreal Just for Laughs festival; 9 p.m. Wednesday on KSTW.
Also on Wednesday
“America’s Got Talent,” 8 p.m. (KING): Five performers move on to the finals.
“Burden of Proof,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): As personal threats escalate, Joanna hopes that a neuropsychologist can help prove that the girls were poisoned.
“Born This Way,” 8 p.m. (A&E): Reality show’s season four finale; as Cristina and Angel’s wedding date approaches, Cristina reaffirms her commitment to Angel by surprising him with a gift, while Angel takes lessons on being a good husband and prepares to move in with Cristina.
“The Real Housewives of New York City,” 8 p.m. (BRAVO): Bethenny and Carole discuss the dissolution of their friendship; the women relive their trip to Colombia; Sonja talks about a new chapter in her life; the women share their biggest regrets of the season.
“World of Dance,” 9 p.m. (KING): The top three acts from each division compete for a spot in the World Final, with guest judge Misty Copeland and guest mentor Ciara.
“Ancient Invisible Cities,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): 3D scanning is used to explore the Great Pyramid of Giza and the first pyramid ever built, a hidden Russian fortress and a well deep in the rock below the Arabic citadel of Saladin.
“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” 10 p.m. (FXX): Season 13 premiere of sitcom that follows the exploits of “The Gang,” a group of debauched, self-centered friends who work at an Irish bar in South Philadelphia.
“House Hunters,” 10 p.m. (HGTV): Season 153 premiere, a TV staple since 1999; a couple prepares to leave New York City for an affordable home in New Jersey; she likes historical homes and loves renovation, but he prefers modern homes.
