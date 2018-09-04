The final three makers transform a couple’s wedding into an incredible handcrafted experience with personalized cake toppers and ceremony backdrops in the season finale of “Making It.”

“The Purge”

For horror fans, premiere of 10-part series expanding on the film franchise, chronicling the one night a year when crime is legal, 10 p.m. Tuesday on USA.

Also on Tuesday

“The Bobby Brown Story,” 6 p.m. (BET): Bobby Brown becomes one of the biggest and most successful entertainers in the world by the age of 20 and shocks the world with his marriage to Whitney Houston; their shared struggle with addiction derails their careers; repeats at 8:30 p.m.

“America’s Got Talent,” 8 p.m. (KING): The first semifinal round, acts compete for viewers’ votes to get to the final.

“Model Squad,” 8 p.m. (E!): Series premiere; kickoff to the fashion season begins with the competitive casting for the sought-after Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

“Love Connection,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): A matchmaker from Washington, D.C., who’s had trouble finding love and an engineer from New York who once saved someone trapped on subway tracks hope to make love connections.

“Making It,” 10 p.m. (KING): Season one finale; the final three makers transform a couple’s wedding into an incredible handcrafted experience with personalized cake toppers and ceremony backdrops.

“Wrecked,” 10 p.m. (TBS): On the eve of The Hunt, Martha offers to the survivors one last meal of their choosing, as long as they all decide together.

“Mayans M.C.,” 10 p.m. (FX): Premiere of “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff about a motorcycle gang.

