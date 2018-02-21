Also on TV: Bill Gates on “Ellen,” “Nature: The Last Rhino,” “The Magicians” and “Match Game.”

“The Amazing Race”

Season 30 finale. After traveling more than 29,000 miles, the final four teams travel through Hong Kong and San Francisco on their way to the finish line and the $1 million prize; 9 p.m. Wednesday on KIRO.

Also on Wednesday

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show, “ 2 p.m. (KING): Microsoft founder Bill Gates talks about the work of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Keala performs the Oscar-nominated song “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman.”

“2018 Winter Olympics,” 5 p.m. (KING): Men’s slalom; David Wise leads a U.S. contingent in freestyle skiing halfpipe; women’s bobsled; women’s cross-country team sprint; men’s slalom.

“Real, Fake or Unknown,” 6:05 p.m. (SCIENCE): Using the latest science, experts investigate internet viral videos that might actually be deceptive PR stunts; repeats at 8:06 p.m.

“Nature: The Last Rhino,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Scientists and animal experts work to save the northern white rhino, with the last of the species in a Kenyan sanctuary under 24-hour armed guard.

“Big Brother: Celebrity Edition,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Houseguests compete for next Head of Household, who then nominates two fellow houseguests for possible eviction.

“The Magicians,” 9 p.m. (SYFY): Margo makes a bold stand against the Fairy Queen; Quentin and Penny try to retrieve a lost item.

“Match Game,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Celebrity panelists include Horatio Sanz, Amy Sedaris, Tim Meadows, Niecy Nash, RuPaul, Leah Remini.

