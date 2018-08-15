Also airing: “Born This Way” returns for its fourth season and “Outback” wraps its first season.
‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’
Season-three premiere of the ninth series of the popular reality-TV show that documents the lives of affluent housewives around the United States; among the six Dallas women, LeeAnne’s new meditation practice draws catty remarks from Brandi; LeeAnne and former enemy Stephanie seem to have mended fences; 9 p.m. Wednesday on BRAVO.
Also on Wednesday
“Born This Way,” 8 p.m. (A&E): Season-four premiere of the Emmy-winning reality series about an indomitable group of friends with Down syndrome; Cristina and Angel announce the date of their wedding; Rachel asks Megan to be her roommate; John takes steps toward getting his driver’s license.
“Outback,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Season-one finale; rain brings much-needed relief from the heat to animals and people in the Outback.
“The Real Housewives of New York City,” 8 p.m. (BRAVO): Season 10 finale of reality series about influential, rich and ambitious Manhattan women.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Showbox supporters dealt a temporary victory by Seattle City Council
- Sequim man’s Pacific Northwest upbringing helps him survive on ‘Castaways’
- A brilliant cast breaks through stereotypes in Seattle Opera's 'Porgy and Bess' VIEW
- Pearl Jam cleverly honors Chris Cornell at Seattle Home Shows on an upbeat Night Two
- $11.5M and counting, Pearl Jam’s Home Shows raise money to combat homelessness
“Big Brother,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): House guests vie for the power of veto; a veto meeting may lead to an eviction nominee being saved.
“Wonders of Mexico,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Season-one finale; animals including prairie dogs, snakes, bats and tiny owls find ways to survive in northern Mexico’s desert.
“Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Season-one finale; Ramsay attempts to revamp Sandra Dee’s Bar-B-Que & Seafood bar and grill in Sacramento, Calif.
“World of Dance,” 9 p.m. (KING): The top qualifying acts from each division choose a rival and face off in a head-to-head elimination duel.
“Yellowstone,” 10 p.m. (PARAMOUNT): A sheriff’s investigation turns the heat up on Rip; Jamie makes a bold decision about his future and faces the consequences; John discovers which family and allies will stand with him and fight.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.