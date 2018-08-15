Also airing: “Born This Way” returns for its fourth season and “Outback” wraps its first season.

‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’

Season-three premiere of the ninth series of the popular reality-TV show that documents the lives of affluent housewives around the United States; among the six Dallas women, LeeAnne’s new meditation practice draws catty remarks from Brandi; LeeAnne and former enemy Stephanie seem to have mended fences; 9 p.m. Wednesday on BRAVO.

Also on Wednesday

“Born This Way,” 8 p.m. (A&E): Season-four premiere of the Emmy-winning reality series about an indomitable group of friends with Down syndrome; Cristina and Angel announce the date of their wedding; Rachel asks Megan to be her roommate; John takes steps toward getting his driver’s license.

“Outback,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Season-one finale; rain brings much-needed relief from the heat to animals and people in the Outback.

“The Real Housewives of New York City,” 8 p.m. (BRAVO): Season 10 finale of reality series about influential, rich and ambitious Manhattan women.

“Big Brother,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): House guests vie for the power of veto; a veto meeting may lead to an eviction nominee being saved.

“Wonders of Mexico,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Season-one finale; animals including prairie dogs, snakes, bats and tiny owls find ways to survive in northern Mexico’s desert.

“Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Season-one finale; Ramsay attempts to revamp Sandra Dee’s Bar-B-Que & Seafood bar and grill in Sacramento, Calif.

“World of Dance,” 9 p.m. (KING): The top qualifying acts from each division choose a rival and face off in a head-to-head elimination duel.

“Yellowstone,” 10 p.m. (PARAMOUNT): A sheriff’s investigation turns the heat up on Rip; Jamie makes a bold decision about his future and faces the consequences; John discovers which family and allies will stand with him and fight.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.