“The Story of The Royals”
Part one of a two-part documentary special exploring the lives and history of Britain’s royal family and the revived fascination with the mystique of the monarchy after this year’s arrival of a new royal baby and the marriage of Prince Harry to American actress Meghan Markle; 9 p.m. Wednesday, part two at 9 p.m. Thursday, on KOMO.
Also on Wednesday
“Queen Sugar,” 7 p.m. (OWN): Season three finale promises 90 minutes of drama; Ralph Angel gets unexpected news; the fate of the correctional facility is revealed; Charley makes a proposal on behalf of the farmers, repeats at 9 p.m.; series renewed for a fourth season.
“Big Brother,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): One of TV’s most watched shows; houseguests vie for the power of veto; a veto meeting may lead to an eviction nominee being saved.
“America’s Got Talent,” 8 p.m. (KING): Results episode, revealing which acts will advance in the popular competition.
“MasterChef,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): The cooks split into two teams to serve 100 dishes to airmen in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the March Air Reserve Base.
“Born This Way,” 8 p.m. (A&E): Cristina and Angel meet with their wedding planner; Rachel celebrates her birthday in Las Vegas; Megan searches for an additional source of income to reach her goal of financial independence.
“World of Dance,” 9 p.m. (KING): Guest mentor Julianne Hough works with her brother Derek to mentor the Upper division; guest mentor Savion Glover collaborates with Jennifer Lopez mentoring the Junior Team division.
“Suits,” 9 p.m. (USA): Harvey and Louis assess their relationship; Donna doubts Samantha’s motives for helping her.
“Yellowstone,” 10 p.m. (PARAMOUNT): Season one finale of series starring Kevin Costner, renewed for a second season in 2019; John Dutton tries to protect his ranch, the largest in the United States, from land developers, an Indian reservation and America’s first National Park.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com.
