“In Search of Monsters”
Premiere of investigative series; experts reveal new evidence and theories related to Bigfoot; eyewitness accounts combined with recently uncovered evidence indicate a creature far more fierce and predatory than the gentle giant often depicted; 9 p.m. Wednesday on Travel Channel.
Also on Wednesday
“Empire,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): When Empire launches its national tour in Philly, things heat up and egos clash; Jamal and Kai’s relationships gets complicated; the FBI starts investigating Empire.
“The Goldbergs,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): The Dropouts are thrilled when they book a gig at a charity carnival; Adam makes his first rockumentary; Beverly’s concerns about Murray’s health push him to the limit.
“Chicago Med,” 8 p.m. (KING): An alarming phone call prompts Rhodes to rush out of an important surgery; Halstead comes to the aid of an FBI agent; Manning and Choi are on opposite sides of a disagreement over doctor-patient confidentiality.
“Million Dollar Mile,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): A former college quarterback attempts to outrun the youngest Spartan Race winner ever; a professional dancer competes with a six-time world champion of obstacle-race courses.
“Jane the Virgin,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): When Jane’s guilt starts to settle in, she turns to Alba for advice; Luisa goes to see Rose with Rafael; Rogelio is back to work with River, but a power struggle ensues.
“SEAL Team,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): The team prepares for what it expects to be a “cushy” deployment at a hotel in the Philippines; Jason tries to find a way to pay for Emma’s college.
“Brockmire,” 10 p.m. (IFC): Season three premiere; as Brockmire deals with his sobriety, he’s introduced as the announcer for the Oakland Athletics.
“Secrets of the Dead,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): A look into what took down the Egyptian Empire.
