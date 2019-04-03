“In Search of Monsters”

Premiere of investigative series; experts reveal new evidence and theories related to Bigfoot; eyewitness accounts combined with recently uncovered evidence indicate a creature far more fierce and predatory than the gentle giant often depicted; 9 p.m. Wednesday on Travel Channel.

Also on Wednesday

“Empire,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): When Empire launches its national tour in Philly, things heat up and egos clash; Jamal and Kai’s relationships gets complicated; the FBI starts investigating Empire.

“The Goldbergs,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): The Dropouts are thrilled when they book a gig at a charity carnival; Adam makes his first rockumentary; Beverly’s concerns about Murray’s health push him to the limit.

“Chicago Med,” 8 p.m. (KING): An alarming phone call prompts Rhodes to rush out of an important surgery; Halstead comes to the aid of an FBI agent; Manning and Choi are on opposite sides of a disagreement over doctor-patient confidentiality.

“Million Dollar Mile,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): A former college quarterback attempts to outrun the youngest Spartan Race winner ever; a professional dancer competes with a six-time world champion of obstacle-race courses.

“Jane the Virgin,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): When Jane’s guilt starts to settle in, she turns to Alba for advice; Luisa goes to see Rose with Rafael; Rogelio is back to work with River, but a power struggle ensues.

“SEAL Team,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): The team prepares for what it expects to be a “cushy” deployment at a hotel in the Philippines; Jason tries to find a way to pay for Emma’s college.

“Brockmire,” 10 p.m. (IFC): Season three premiere; as Brockmire deals with his sobriety, he’s introduced as the announcer for the Oakland Athletics.

“Secrets of the Dead,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): A look into what took down the Egyptian Empire.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.