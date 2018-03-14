Top TV selections for Wednesday, March 14
‘Speechless’
Back-to-back episodes of the comedy; DiMeo matriarch Maya (Minnie Driver) gets jury duty with rival Melanie (guest star Sarah Chalke); JJ lies about his disabilities on an online-dating site, then worries he may not be up to the challenge of directing a movie with his classmates; Dylan’s class project reveals a family secret; 8 p.m. Wednesday on KOMO.
Also on Wednesday
“Survivor,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Castaways get physical during a classic water challenge; two castaways on the outs try to shake things up.
“The X-Files,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): While investigating human-organ theft, Mulder and Scully uncover a mysterious cult with macabre rituals.
“The Blacklist,” 8 p.m. (KING): Liz investigates new details in a cold case; Red takes a different approach to closing in on Ian Garvey.
“Designated Survivor,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): When a video of the president visiting prison leaks to the media, his team works to minimize the fallout; a White House demonstration has ties to the president.
“Criminal Minds,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): The BAU meets in secret to investigate a subject who appears to be kidnapping and photographing young women.
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” 10 p.m. (FX): In flashbacks, a young Gianni becomes a fashion designer, while his future killer Andrew Cunanan grows up bullied by his father.
“Channel Zero,” 10 p.m. (SYFY): Season three finale; Zoe and Alice confront the Peach family.
“Krypton: The Making Of A Legend,” 11 p.m. (SYFY): Exploring 80 years of Superman, and a preview of SYFY’s new show, “Krypton.”
