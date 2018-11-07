“NOVA: Last B-24” follows underwater archaeologists and technical divers as they excavate the wreckage of a B-24 Liberator bomber that crashed into the Atlantic in 1944.

“NOVA: Last B-24”

Also on Wednesday

“Chicago Med,” 8 p.m. (KING): After a deadly chemical spill, the ED goes on lockdown, threatening the lives of several patients and leaving one of Med’s own hanging in the balance; Rhodes and Manning perform lifesaving surgeries.

“Riverdale,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Cast members appear as their parents’ younger selves to learn how they became friends at Riverdale High in the 1980s.

“The Goldbergs,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Beverly and Murray are concerned with Adam’s obsession with toys, so they try to distract him with a new hobby; the Dropouts decide to audition for “Star Search,” but their egos threaten the band’s future.

“The Wild Andes,” 8 p.m. (SMITHSONIAN): Series premiere; the Patagonia region’s glaciers, peaks, volcanoes, prehistoric forests and condors, foxes and pumas; the Valdivian rain forest’s secret world of creatures found nowhere else.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” 9 p.m. (BRAVO): Season-nine premiere; Teresa comes into her own and decides to enter a bodybuilding competition; Margaret feels the effects of aging; Dolores struggles to forgive Frank; Melissa celebrates her birthday.

“Modern Family,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Cam decides to reconnect with his roots by getting a chicken; when Alex is up for a prestigious government job that requires a family interview, everyone overcompensates and jeopardizes her chances.

“SEAL Team,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Bravo Team partners with the Mexican Marines to hunt the leader of one of the most powerful and lethal drug cartels in Mexico.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” 10 p.m. (FXX): Season-13 finale; Frank tries to recruit Mac for the gang’s float for the Gay Pride Parade; Frank realizes that Mac will never be secure with his sexual identity unless he comes out to his father.

