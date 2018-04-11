Author J.K. Rowling reveals the real-life counterparts to her fantastical world, Elizabethan invisibility spells, the real search for the Philosopher’s Stone and magical places.

“Harry Potter: A History of Magic”

A look at the British Library’s upcoming 20th-anniversary exhibition; author J.K. Rowling reveals the real-life counterparts to her fantastical world, Elizabethan invisibility spells, the real search for the Philosopher’s Stone, magical places including wizarding wandmakers in the English forest and witchcraft of Boscastle, Cornwall, with readings by actors from the Harry Potter films; 8 p.m. Wednesday on KSTW.

Also on Wednesday

“Empire,” 8 p.m. (KSPQ): Jamal makes a shocking revelation on live TV; Eddie’s motives are questioned; Becky reveals the secret she’s been keeping.

“Alex, Inc.” 8:30 p.m. (KOMO): Alex gets mad at Eddie for making work decisions without him; Rooni gets distracted by work while chaperoning Soraya’s field trip.

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” 9 p.m. (KING): The SVU must break through military red tape when a soldier is suspected of sexual assault.

“Modern Family,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Haley’s boss tries to buy Gloria’s salsa; Mitchell gets Cam the police ride-along he’s always dreamed of.

“Suits,” 9 p.m. (USA): Harvey is forced into a difficult decision; Mike and Rachel discuss their future; Louis struggles with the rules of his relationship.

“Sell It Like Serhant,” 10 p.m. (BRAVO): Series premiere; “Million Dollar Listing” broker Ryan Serhant tries to help salespeople across the country by teaching them to auction off anything.

“GI Jews: Jewish Americans in World War II,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Documentary, interviews with veterans who were among the 550,000 Jewish-American men and women who fought in World War II, their war experiences and struggles with anti-Semitism within their ranks.

“Criminal Minds,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Bioterrorism is suspected in a series of mysterious deaths.

