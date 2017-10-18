Also showing Oct. 18, 2017: “SEAL Team” on KIRO and “Nova” on KCTS.

“CMT Artists of the Year”

After devastating hurricanes and the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas, the annual award show adapts its format into a night of hope and healing through the power of music, with honorees Chris Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan sending messages to their fans, and performances including “Rise Up” and “Stand Up For Something” by Little Big Town, Andra Day, Lee Ann Womack and Common; 8 p.m. Wednesday on CMT; repeats at 9:30 p.m.

Also on Wednesday

“The Blacklist,” 8 p.m. (KING): The team hunts for a criminal trying to destroy some of the world’s most precious treasures; Tom investigates bones in a suitcase.

“Riverdale,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Last week’s season two premiere drew by far the most viewers ever for the modern take on Archie and the gang; Betty leads a movement to save Pop’s from closing; Archie’s friends worry about his behavior

“Empire,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Cookie announces competition between the label’s top artists; the family plans a prince and princesses-themed birthday party; Lucious is at a crossroads.

“SEAL Team,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): After early ratings success, the new series is confirmed for a 22-episode season; Jason and the team refuse to abort a mission to capture a dangerous war criminal after it goes awry.

“Property Brothers,” 9 p.m. (HGTV): Season 11 premiere; Jonathan and Drew Scott help couples find fixer-uppers and transform them into dream homes.

“Modern Family,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Jay’s friend Shorty visits from Costa Rica but spends more time with Gloria than Jay; Alex proves her relationship with Ben to Claire.

“Nova,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Secrets of the architectural design of Beijing’s ancient complex of palaces and temples that enabled it to survive centuries of earthquakes.

“Criminal Minds,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): The BAU investigates a workplace shooting by a state-of-the-art drone.