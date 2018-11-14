“Nature: A Squirrel’s Guide to Success” looks at the extraordinary survival abilities of the tree climbers.

“52nd Annual CMA Awards”

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley host the Country Music Association awards in Nashville, Tennessee, including performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban and more, 8 p.m. Wednesday on KOMO.

Also on Wednesday

“Chicago Med,” 8 p.m. (KING): Manning grows suspicious of fiancé Halstead; Rhodes disobeys an order from hospital chief Goodwin; Charles asks Choi not to operate on a patient; Maggie doesn’t trust April as the new charge nurse.

“Survivor,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Another castaway is voted out of the game.

“Nature: A Squirrel’s Guide to Success,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Scientists uncover the extraordinary abilities of squirrels, from outwitting rattlesnakes to surviving the coldest temperatures of any mammal.

“Empire,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Lucious must play nice with Jeff Kingsley to get girl group TBD back on the map; Jamal grows frustrated with Cookie when she tries to steal his artist; Andre works with the mother of one of his old inmates to help free her son.

“Nova: Thai Cave Rescue,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): The 18-day effort to rescue a youth soccer team in Thailand last June when a flood blocked their exit while they were exploring a cave.

“All American,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Spencer’s worlds come together to celebrate his birthday in Beverly Hills, but mixing the groups ends in disaster; Olivia and Jordan discover a missing link to their father’s past; Coop and Patience struggle to define their romance.

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse,” 10 p.m. (FX): Series finale; after the nuclear apocalypse, the world’s chosen elite survive in secure outposts created by the mysterious Cooperative; underneath the surface of humanity’s salvation lies a battlefield for the final conflict between good and evil.

“Criminal Minds,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): The BAU races to capture the vigilantes behind a series of attacks in the nation’s capital; Prentiss and Unit Chief Andrew Mendoza lead the effort to identify the vigilantes and what’s motivating them.

