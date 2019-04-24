‘A Life Among Monkeys’

The jungles of the sacred city of Polonnaruwa in Sri Lanka are home to 33 identified troops of toque macaques and one man; the story of scientist Dr. Wolfgang Dittus, who, over decades, has documented the lives of thousands of monkeys, revealing a complex society that is in many ways like our own, with footage of his interactions with monkeys over the course of 50 years, 9 p.m. Wednesday on the Smithsonian Channel.

Also on Wednesday

“Chicago Med,” 8 p.m. (KING): The hospital goes into lockdown when a man with a gun holds medical staff hostage; Dr. Rhodes realizes his time with his father is getting short.

“Survivor,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Alliances start to crumble; one castaway comes out on top after a crucial immunity win.

“Chicago Fire,” 9 p.m. (KING): A major storm wreaks havoc on Chicago and impacts Firehouse 51 when the power goes off; when a little boy mysteriously shows up at the station, everyone works together to uncover to whom he belongs.

“Jane the Virgin,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Jane reluctantly agrees to let Rogelio throw her a big 30th birthday party; Jane’s mentor gives her some important advice that may help her start writing again.

“Whiskey Cavalier,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): FBI agent Will’s efforts to bust an international organ-harvesting operation lead to his capture in Ukraine.

“Breakthroughs: The Ideas That Changed The World,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): A look at inventions that gave humans the ability to fly, from Leonardo da Vinci’s flying machines to modern commercial planes.

“Brockmire,” 10 p.m. (IFC): Linda Lavin guest stars as the mother who abandoned Jim and his sister when they were children.

“Boise Boys,” 11 p.m. (HGTV): Season-two premiere of contractor Clint Robertson and interior designer Luke Caldwell’s renovation projects; redo of a 1950s farmhouse and treehouse.

