‘A Life Among Monkeys’
The jungles of the sacred city of Polonnaruwa in Sri Lanka are home to 33 identified troops of toque macaques and one man; the story of scientist Dr. Wolfgang Dittus, who, over decades, has documented the lives of thousands of monkeys, revealing a complex society that is in many ways like our own, with footage of his interactions with monkeys over the course of 50 years, 9 p.m. Wednesday on the Smithsonian Channel.
Also on Wednesday
“Chicago Med,” 8 p.m. (KING): The hospital goes into lockdown when a man with a gun holds medical staff hostage; Dr. Rhodes realizes his time with his father is getting short.
“Survivor,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Alliances start to crumble; one castaway comes out on top after a crucial immunity win.
“Chicago Fire,” 9 p.m. (KING): A major storm wreaks havoc on Chicago and impacts Firehouse 51 when the power goes off; when a little boy mysteriously shows up at the station, everyone works together to uncover to whom he belongs.
“Jane the Virgin,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Jane reluctantly agrees to let Rogelio throw her a big 30th birthday party; Jane’s mentor gives her some important advice that may help her start writing again.
“Whiskey Cavalier,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): FBI agent Will’s efforts to bust an international organ-harvesting operation lead to his capture in Ukraine.
“Breakthroughs: The Ideas That Changed The World,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): A look at inventions that gave humans the ability to fly, from Leonardo da Vinci’s flying machines to modern commercial planes.
“Brockmire,” 10 p.m. (IFC): Linda Lavin guest stars as the mother who abandoned Jim and his sister when they were children.
“Boise Boys,” 11 p.m. (HGTV): Season-two premiere of contractor Clint Robertson and interior designer Luke Caldwell’s renovation projects; redo of a 1950s farmhouse and treehouse.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.