Top television picks for Wednesday, April 18.

‘Riverdale”

The teen drama series based on the “Archie” comics characters puts on its first musical episode as the high-schoolers stage a production of “Carrie: The Musical,” based on Stephen King’s classic horror tale; after tryouts and rehearsals, the musical’s debut is jeopardized when the director gets an ominous threat, Jughead tries to solve the mystery behind the letter, and tensions rise between Betty and Veronica; 8 p.m. Wednesday on KSTW.

Also on Wednesday

“Survivor,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): A classic eating challenge; individual immunity is on the line.

“Nova: Decoding the Weather Machine,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Scientists search to better understand the weather and climate change, and how Earth can thrive during major changes.

“29th annual GLAAD Media Awards,” 8 p.m. (LOGO): LGBT event celebrates fair and inclusive representations of LGBT people in the media; honoring Ricky Martin.

“Criminal Minds,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Two-hour season 13 finale; the BAU is called to find a killer who damages his victims’ temporal lobes; the team questions the credibility of a former FBI agent’s bizarre account.

“The Originals,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Season five premiere; Hope resorts to drastic measures to bring her father to New Orleans; Rebekah struggles with commitment issues.

“Designated Survivor,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Michael J. Fox joins the cast for a five-episode story as an attorney investigating the POTUS’ fitness for his job.

“POV: Bill Nye The Science Guy,” 10 p.m. (KSTS): Behind-the-scenes look at Nye as he takes on those who deny climate change, evolution and a science-based world view.

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” 9 p.m. (KING): The search for an abducted woman and her daughter leads Lt. Benson to cross paths with an old friend; Stone makes a tough decision on behalf of his sister.

