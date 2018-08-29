Catch “Key Largo,” part of a daylong tribute to Lauren Bacall on TCM; “MasterChef” contestants cook for the first responders who battled Southern California’s Thomas Fire.
‘Ancient Invisible Cities’
Premiere of three-part series exploring wonders of the ancient world through cutting-edge 3D scans that reveal architecture and features that have been concealed for centuries; uncovering the hidden secrets of Athens, from the buildings on the Acropolis to silver mines and quarries; 9 p.m. Wednesday on KCTS.
Also on Wednesday
“Key Largo,” 7 p.m. (TCM): The 1948 movie starring Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall and Edward G. Robinson, part of a daylong tribute to Lauren Bacall’s movies.
“Greenleaf,” 7 p.m. (OWN): Grace takes Rochelle up on her offer to start a legal-defense fund; Bishop and Lady Mae ask if a parishioner’s Powerball winnings can assist with their IRS bill; repeats at 10 p.m.
“Robot Wars,” 7:05 p.m. (SCIENCE): Forty teams of robot-fighting enthusiasts battle it out over a series of rounds in an arena to become the Robot Wars champion.
“Big Brother,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): House guests vie for the power of veto; a veto meeting may lead to an eviction nominee being saved.
“MasterChef,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Gordon Ramsay and fellow judges direct contestant cooks to prepare dishes for the heroic first responders who battled southern California’s devastating Thomas fire.
“Alone Together,” 8:30 p.m. (FREEFORM): Season-two finale; Esther and Benji try to stop Jeff from becoming a boring couples-person by hijacking his Big Bear couples retreat.
“World of Dance,” 9 p.m. (KING): The top three highest-scoring acts from each division move on to the divisional final; guest judges Mel B and Paula Abdul.
“The Real Housewives of Dallas,” 9 p.m. (BRAVO): Kameron invites everyone to fly to Colorado on the Wescotts’ private jet to stay at their luxury home; D’Andra and Brandi put their social-media squabble on ice for the weekend.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com.
