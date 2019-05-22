“Live in Front a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons”

Woody Harrelson, Jamie Foxx, Marisa Tomei, Wanda Sykes and Will Farrow are among the cast performing one episode of each classic sitcom using the exact scripts, replications of the original sets and 1970s-inspired costumes; 8 p.m. Wednesday on KOMO.

Also on Wednesday

“Chicago Med,” 8 p.m. (KING): Season-four finale, series renewed; Dr. Charles and Caroline set major plans; Ava fights to keep her relationship with Connor; Agent Lee informs Will of news that may put his life in danger.

“The Amazing Race,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Two new hourlong episodes; 11 teams of two travel the globe to try to win $1 million.

“MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Tori Spelling and her daughter compete against Jennie Garth and her daughter; Evander Holyfield and his daughter compete against Oscar De La Hoya and his daughter.

“Jane The Virgin,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Jane and Rogelio join forces to pitch a pilot; Alba and Jorge make an important decision about their future; Rafael asks Jane to allow Luisa to meet Mateo.

“SEAL Team,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Season-two finale, series renewed; the team’s future is on the line, but they have one final mission to prove themselves.

“Chicago P.D.,” 10 p.m. (KING): Season-six finale, series renewed; with Kelton’s election assured, the team makes a last-ditch effort to save Intelligence from getting axed.

“Breakthrough,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Series finale; the history and future of the smartphone.

“Whiskey Cavalier,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Series finale, canceled after one season; Ollerman attempts to force the team to commit a terrorist attack; Will and Frankie come to a realization about their relationship.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com.