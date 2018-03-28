Sitcom premiere of “Alex, Inc.” where family man Alex (Zach Braff) chases the American dream, quitting his boring job as a radio journalist to start his own company.

Sitcom premiere; family man Alex (Zach Braff) chases the American dream, quitting his boring job as a radio journalist to start his own company that creates in-depth podcasts as his wife, public defender Rooni (Tiya Sircar), and their two kids adapt to his new life; complications arise hiring his first two employees, cynical salesman Eddie and young producer Deirdre; 8:30 Wednesday on KOMO.

Also on Wednesday

“Grownish,” 8 p.m. (FREEFORM): Season-one finale, the series is returning for a second season; Zoey faces a tough romantic choice.

“Empire,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Midseason premiere; when Nurse Claudia kidnaps Lucious, Cookie must race against time to rescue him.

“Survivor,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): A surprise tribe swap could mean a fresh start for some castaways.

“Suits,” 9 p.m. (USA): Midseason premiere; Harvey and Louis fight to protect the future of the firm from its past; Alex worries Mike could risk a client relationship.

“Life Sentence,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Stella learns a secret about her past, leading her to figure out what she wants to do with her life; Wes starts secretly working on a project.

“Modern Family,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Haley’s astrophysicist boyfriend comes to meet the family; Mitch and Cam go on a yoga retreat.

“Andrew Lloyd Webber: Tribute to a Superstar,” 10 p.m. (KING): Stars of stage, song and film celebrate the life of legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber on his 70th birthday, with interviews and music from his career that’s spanned generations.

“The Americans,” 10 p.m. (FX): Premiere of the drama’s sixth and final season; a major arms-control summit looms in autumn 1987; at the travel agency, Philip encounters an unexpected visitor with a disquieting request.

