ABC, CBS and NBC will have election results from around the country. Did you remember to vote?

“The Purge”

Season-one finale; the worst night of the year — when all crime, including murder, is legal — is almost over, cult member Penelope finds herself in a powerful new role, while Miguel and Pete face a threat that may prevent them from surviving until sunrise; series not yet renewed or canceled for a second season; 10 p.m. Monday on USA Network.

Also on Tuesday

“ABC News 2018 Midterm Election,” 5-11 p.m. (KOMO): Election results from around the country.

“The Gifted,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): The Inner Circle prepares for a secret ambush; Reeva tasks Esme with getting Polaris to join them; Esme confides in Polaris, revealing her and her sisters’ troublesome past; Thunderbird trains Reed to control his powers.

“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): A look back at the season so far.

“CBS News: Election Night,” 8-11 p.m. (KIRO): Election results around the country.

“The Vote: America’s Future,” 9 p.m. (KING): Coverage of the 2018 midterm elections.

“Lethal Weapon,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Cole confronts his past when his former mentor delivers alarming news; Cole and Murtaugh investigate a robbery of safe-deposit boxes; Murtaugh clashes with Trish’s new client.

“Mayans M.C.,” 10 p.m. (FX): Season-one finale; the club has reason to celebrate, but big changes leave the future uncertain.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” 11:35 p.m. (KIRO): Journalist John Heilemann; journalist Alex Wagner; comic Hasan Minhaj.

