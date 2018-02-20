Also showing Feb. 20: ‘2018 Winter Olympics’ on KING.

“We’ll Meet Again”

Docuseries with host Ann Curry reuniting people who shared transformative moments in their lives brought on by recent historic events; in this installment, “Freedom Summer,” people brought together by the civil rights movement reconnect and relay the lasting impact of their bonds; 8 p.m. Monday on KCTS.

Also on Tuesday

“2018 Winter Olympics,” 5-11 p.m. (KING): Lindsey Vonn seeks a second downhill gold medal; women’s bobsled and men’s snowboard big air.

“The Bachelor Winter Games,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” favorites compete in winter-themed athletic challenges.

“Kevin (Probably) Saves The World,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Kevin enlists the help of Kristin to repair his friendship with Tyler; Kevin and Kristin meet a mysterious duo.

“The Death Row Chronicles,” 10 p.m. (BET): Documentary series premiere; Suge Knight hires producer Dr. Dre, funding the enterprise with a notorious drug kingpin.

“Hunting Hitler,” 10:03 p.m. (HISTORY): Season-three finale; Tim and Gerrard discover a militarized Nazi compound in Paraguay; an anonymous source leads Mike and Lenny to Hitler’s last will and testament.

“The Detour,” 10:30 p.m. (TBS): With Robin out of work, Nate goes to work on an Alaskan factory fishing trawler for seven months, coming back to changes in his family.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” 11:35 p.m. (KIRO): Actor Justin Theroux; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.

Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com.

Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.