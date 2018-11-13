The sitcom “Black-ish” pays tribute to music legend Prince.
“We’ll Meet Again”
Season-two premiere of the popular PBS series that reunites ordinary people who met in extraordinary times and were bonded by a selfless act; two Vietnam veterans search for the heroes who saved them; an Army officer searches for the helicopter pilot who rescued him; a soldier wants to reconnect with the surgeon who saved his leg from amputation; 8 p.m. Tuesday on KCTS.
Also on Tuesday
“The Conners,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): When Geena learns that D.J. hasn’t been taking Mary to church, she insists they go as a family; Mark’s attempt to conduct a survey on the upcoming election for his school project get complicated when Jackie volunteers to help.
“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): On the second night of the live playoffs, two artists with the most votes from each team advance to the top 13; each coach selects one more artist to move on; two “Comeback Artists” perform for a chance to re-enter the competition.
“The Flash,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Nora lets something slip about the future that devastates Iris; in an attempt to distract his wife, Barry asks Iris to team up to stop a new meta, Rag Doll; Caitlin learns something about her father.
“This Is Us,” 9 p.m. (KING): Kevin and Zoe land in Vietnam; in the past, Jack and Rebecca take a road trip to Los Angeles; Jack’s war story continues to be revealed.
“Black-ish,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): The family is shocked to learn that Jack and Diane are not familiar with the iconic music of Prince; each member of the family works to explain Prince’s tremendous impact on their lives through his music.
“The Curse of Oak Island,” 9 p.m. (HISTORY): Season-six premiere; Rick, Marty and the team follow up on last year’s amazing discoveries and continue their search for the elusive Oak Island Money Pit.
“NCIS: New Orleans,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): After a deadly car explosion in the French Quarter, the team interrogates a professor and former member of a student protest organization; Tammy discovers a secret about Hannah’s personal life.
“Real Country,” 10 p.m. (USA): Series premiere; a panel of music icons and celebrity guests search for country music’s next breakout musical acts.
