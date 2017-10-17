Other shows on Oct. 17: “What on Earth?,” “The Flash,” “Fresh Off the Boat” and classic horror movies.

‘This Is Us’

Currently the most-watched drama on TV; Randall and Beth adjust to a new family dynamic; Kate books her first big gig; Kevin suffers a setback on his movie; Jack and Rebecca are visited by an unwelcome guest; 9 p.m. Tuesday on KING.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com

Also on Tuesday

“What on Earth?” 6 p.m. (SCIENCE): Mounds in Transylvania may be location of the tomb of the tyrant believed to have inspired Dracula; a mysterious ancient city is discovered on a coral reef; repeats at 9:08 p.m.

Classic horror movies, 6:45 p.m. (TCM): “The Curse of Frankenstein” (1957), 6:45 p.m.; “The Mummy” (1959), 8:15 p.m.; “The Curse of the Werewolf” (1961), 10 p.m.

“NCIS,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Director Vance welcomes Special Agent Sloane to headquarters; the team investigates the kidnapping of a sailor.

“The Flash,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Barry takes on a dangerous meta who can control technology; Gypsy breaches in for a date with Cisco.

“Fresh Off the Boat,” 8:30 p.m. (KOMO): Louis and Jessica realize Eddie is mature enough to be left on his own, then learn their friends plan on having a baby.

“The Mick,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Things get out of hand when Mickey and Jimmy throw a Halloween party in the burned-out remains of the mansion; Mickey teaches pranksters a lesson.

“The Mayor,” 9:30 p.m. (KOMO): Courtney faces a dismal approval rating and comes up with an unconventional approach to turn public opinion in his favor.

“Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders,” 10 p.m. (KING): Erik and Lyle reveal details of the psychological and sexual abuse they suffered at the hands of their parents.