‘The Village’

Premiere of drama about the diverse residents of a six-story Brooklyn building named the Village, paying tribute to the everyday heroes who are there for each other with a message of connectivity and hope; 10 p.m. Tuesday on KING.

Also on Tuesday

“American Housewife,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Oliver and Anna-Kat help drum up new recruits for the Westport Historical Guild; Katie does her best to support Taylor’s dreams of becoming the next “American Idol,” with guest stars Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest.

“The Flash,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Team Flash finds out that Vickie Bolen is in danger, and they race to save her, then discover she’s a metahuman who is hiding her abilities from her family.

“Mental Samurai,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Game-show premiere; contestants aim to win $250,000 answering challenging questions with speed and precision while they’re being distracted, hosted by Rob Lowe.

“The Rookie,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): John Nolan is targeted with death threats after a gang member he arrested feels she has been disrespected.

“If Loving You Is Wrong,” 10 p.m. (OWN): Season-four premiere of Tyler Perry series; Alex and Randal are stuck in a burning shed.

“Lost Gold of World War II,” 10 p.m. (HISTORY): Docuseries premiere; the ongoing search for gold believed to buried throughout the Philippines after World War II.

“One of a Kind,” 10 p.m. (HGTV): Series premiere; interior pro Grace Mitchell helps design individualized living spaces that reflect the owner’s history and personality.

“The Jim Jefferies Show,” 10:30 p.m. (COMEDY): Season-three premiere of Australian comedian’s take on topical issues around the world.

