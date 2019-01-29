Also showing on Jan. 29: Tracing Americans’ immigrant roots
‘Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2019’
Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah host a countdown of the best Super Bowl commercials; Kevin Frazier hosts a behind-the-scenes look at the making of a commercial and interviews Cedric the Entertainer; a sneak peak of new commercials to be featured in the Super Bowl broadcast Sunday; 8 p.m. Tuesday on KIRO.
Also on Tuesday
“The Flash,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Sherloque wants to use a memory machine on Barry and Nora to help gain access to Grace’s memories; Ralph tricks Cisco into going out for a night out on the town.
“Good Trouble,” 8 p.m. (FREEFORM): Judge Wilson invites Callie and the other clerks over for a barbecue that takes an unexpected turn; Mariana deals with a lack of diversity in her workplace; Alice struggles with responsibilities of managing the Coterie.
“Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Marisa Tomei, Sheryl Sandberg and Kal Penn learn about the challenges faced by their immigrant ancestors, who came to America from Italy, Russia and India.
“Roswell, New Mexico,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): After uncovering unsettling information about Max, Liz runs a series of tests to see what powers he may possess; Michael and Isobel learn Liz may be getting too close to Max; Liz enlists Maria’s help.
“Below Deck,” 9 p.m. (BRAVO): Season-six finale; Adrian’s plan for a centerpiece filled with living sea creatures is nixed by Kate; Laura and Ashton make plans for the future; Kate forgets the primary’s birthday; Laura confronts Adrian.
“Project Blue Book,” 10 p.m. (HISTORY): A commercial airliner’s bizarre UFO encounter leads Hynek and Quinn to a secret program involving ex-Nazi scientists in Huntsville, Ala., that has a mysterious agenda.
“Drunk History,” 10 p.m. (COMEDY): Focus on baseball; Moses Fleetwood Walker faces racism in 19th-century MLB; the Chicago White Sox are accused of intentionally losing the 1919 World Series; the Callaghan sisters inspire the film “A League of Their Own.”
“Many Sides of Jane,” 10 p.m. (A&E): Jane’s mother attempts to reconnect, leaving Jane feeling conflicted; while younger parts miss their mom, older parts are not ready to forgive her; Jane must decide what’s best for everyone.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com.
