“Stonewall Uprising: American Experience”
Pride Month encore presentation; documentary on the June 28, 1969, police raid at the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in Greenwich Village, leading to violent protests that lasted for days and marking a major turning point in the modern gay civil rights movement in the United States and around the world; 8 p.m. Tuesday on KCTS.
Also on Tuesday
“MasterChef Junior,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Season 16 finale; the three remaining contestants prepare a three-course meal to win the title and the $100,000 grand prize.
“America’s Got Talent,” 8 p.m. (KING): Auditions continue as contestants of all ages and variety acts of all types audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize.
“Dance Moms,” 8 p.m. (LIFETIME): Three-hour event, with the story of Abby Lee Miller’s cancer recovery and introduction of her company’s new dancers.
“Deadliest Catch,” 9 p.m. (DISCOVERY): Josh and Casey risk a 500-mile trek north to the Russian line; Jake tracks a fast-moving crab horde; the Colburns face the loss of their father.
“Songland,” 10 p.m. (KING): Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to will.i.am for the Black Eyed Peas, with a panel of top music producers, who work to creatively adapt one song to record and release.
“Blood & Treasure,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): A vital clue leads Danny and Lexi to a castle where the Germans may have hidden Cleopatra’s sarcophagus; Hardwick reveals information to Fabi and Gwen about others who are searching for Cleopatra.
“The Last O.G.,” 10:30 p.m. (TBS): Season two finale of comedy starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish.
“The Radkes,” 11 p.m. (USA): Family reality series premiere; Melissa prepares for her biggest parenting challenge yet, giving her 12-year-old daughter “the talk.”
Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
