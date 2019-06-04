“Stonewall Uprising: American Experience”

Pride Month encore presentation; documentary on the June 28, 1969, police raid at the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in Greenwich Village, leading to violent protests that lasted for days and marking a major turning point in the modern gay civil rights movement in the United States and around the world; 8 p.m. Tuesday on KCTS.

Also on Tuesday

“MasterChef Junior,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Season 16 finale; the three remaining contestants prepare a three-course meal to win the title and the $100,000 grand prize.

“America’s Got Talent,” 8 p.m. (KING): Auditions continue as contestants of all ages and variety acts of all types audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize.

“Dance Moms,” 8 p.m. (LIFETIME): Three-hour event, with the story of Abby Lee Miller’s cancer recovery and introduction of her company’s new dancers.

“Deadliest Catch,” 9 p.m. (DISCOVERY): Josh and Casey risk a 500-mile trek north to the Russian line; Jake tracks a fast-moving crab horde; the Colburns face the loss of their father.

“Songland,” 10 p.m. (KING): Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to will.i.am for the Black Eyed Peas, with a panel of top music producers, who work to creatively adapt one song to record and release.

“Blood & Treasure,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): A vital clue leads Danny and Lexi to a castle where the Germans may have hidden Cleopatra’s sarcophagus; Hardwick reveals information to Fabi and Gwen about others who are searching for Cleopatra.

“The Last O.G.,” 10:30 p.m. (TBS): Season two finale of comedy starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish.

“The Radkes,” 11 p.m. (USA): Family reality series premiere; Melissa prepares for her biggest parenting challenge yet, giving her 12-year-old daughter “the talk.”

