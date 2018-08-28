Ken Burns tells the story of Mark Twain in a two-part series that originally aired in 2002; LeBron James visits barbershops with famous friends in tow on the premiere of “The Shop.”

“Greenleaf”

Season-three premiere of drama about the behind-the-scenes family trials and tribulations of the Greenleaf family and their Memphis megachurch, starring Lynn Whitfield and Keith David with recurring appearances by Oprah Winfrey as Mavis McCready; the bishop and Lady Mae’s crumbling marriage threatens to destroy the Greenleaf family, then a $2 million dollar IRS tax bill arrives at Calvary Fellowship, putting the church in danger; 7 p.m. on OWN, repeating 10 p.m.

Also on Tuesday

“Mark Twain: A Film by Ken Burns,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Ken Burns tells the story of the writer’s extraordinary life in a two-part series, concluding Sept. 4; originally aired in 2002.

“America’s Got Talent,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Twelve acts perform in the quarterfinals to earn audience votes to advance to the semifinals.

“Castaways,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Matt struggles to make it to other parts of the island; Tim and Krichelle bond; Sawyer and Richard’s similarities make them question if meeting others would be beneficial; a castaway’s journey is cut short.

“Making It,” 10 p.m. (KING): In a celebration of the great outdoors, the makers create light fixtures made from natural materials, then transform backyard sheds into unique personal spaces.

“Younger,” 10 p.m. (TVLAND): Season-five finale; change is in the air at Empirical, and Liza considers her options; Kelsey receives surprising news; Charles finds a solution.

“Ink Master,” 10 p.m. (PARAMOUNT): Season-11 premiere of professional tattoo artists’ competition with a $100,000 prize, hosted by former Red Hot Chili Peppers rocker Dave Navarro.

“Miz & Mrs.,” 10 p.m. (USA): Season-one finale of reality show about married WWE superstars Maryse and Miz; Mike and Maryse trade designer shoes for cowboy boots as they embrace their new life in Texas.

“The Shop,” 11 p.m. (HBO): Series premiere; NBA star LeBron James visits barbershops around the country, bringing famous friends for chats about sports, pop culture and current events; this episode, Jon Stewart, Snoop Dogg, NFL players Alvin Kamara and Odell Beckham Jr.

