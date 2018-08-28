Ken Burns tells the story of Mark Twain in a two-part series that originally aired in 2002; LeBron James visits barbershops with famous friends in tow on the premiere of “The Shop.”
“Greenleaf”
Season-three premiere of drama about the behind-the-scenes family trials and tribulations of the Greenleaf family and their Memphis megachurch, starring Lynn Whitfield and Keith David with recurring appearances by Oprah Winfrey as Mavis McCready; the bishop and Lady Mae’s crumbling marriage threatens to destroy the Greenleaf family, then a $2 million dollar IRS tax bill arrives at Calvary Fellowship, putting the church in danger; 7 p.m. on OWN, repeating 10 p.m.
Also on Tuesday
“Mark Twain: A Film by Ken Burns,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Ken Burns tells the story of the writer’s extraordinary life in a two-part series, concluding Sept. 4; originally aired in 2002.
“America’s Got Talent,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Twelve acts perform in the quarterfinals to earn audience votes to advance to the semifinals.
“Castaways,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Matt struggles to make it to other parts of the island; Tim and Krichelle bond; Sawyer and Richard’s similarities make them question if meeting others would be beneficial; a castaway’s journey is cut short.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Look Ahead: The hottest Seattle events for September 2018 VIEW
- 7 movies open Aug. 24; our reviewers weigh in
- Crime fiction: 2 witty new novels and a Northwest gem
- Northwest book festivals to attend this fall, in Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., and Portland
- Now that Hollywood is interested in Asian stories, here are 6 other books that should be movies VIEW
“Making It,” 10 p.m. (KING): In a celebration of the great outdoors, the makers create light fixtures made from natural materials, then transform backyard sheds into unique personal spaces.
“Younger,” 10 p.m. (TVLAND): Season-five finale; change is in the air at Empirical, and Liza considers her options; Kelsey receives surprising news; Charles finds a solution.
“Ink Master,” 10 p.m. (PARAMOUNT): Season-11 premiere of professional tattoo artists’ competition with a $100,000 prize, hosted by former Red Hot Chili Peppers rocker Dave Navarro.
“Miz & Mrs.,” 10 p.m. (USA): Season-one finale of reality show about married WWE superstars Maryse and Miz; Mike and Maryse trade designer shoes for cowboy boots as they embrace their new life in Texas.
“The Shop,” 11 p.m. (HBO): Series premiere; NBA star LeBron James visits barbershops around the country, bringing famous friends for chats about sports, pop culture and current events; this episode, Jon Stewart, Snoop Dogg, NFL players Alvin Kamara and Odell Beckham Jr.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.