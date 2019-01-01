Also showing Jan. 1: ‘The 105th Rose Bowl Game’ on ESPN.

“Love, Gilda”

Biographical documentary on comedian Gilda Radner, 30 years after her death at age 42 of ovarian cancer, interspersing career highlights including Saturday Night Live characters Roseanne Roseannadanna, Emily Litella, Lisa Loopner and Baba Wawa with personal reflections, including some of Radner’s writings read by Amy Poehler and Melissa McCarthy, 9 p.m. Tuesday on CNN.

Also on Tuesday

“130th Rose Parade,” 8 a.m. (KOMO and KING): The Pasadena holiday tradition with Chaka Khan as grand marshall.

“The 105th Rose Bowl Game,” 2 p.m. (ESPN): Our No. 9 Washington Huskies (10-3, 7-2 Pac-12), seeking their first Rose Bowl title since 2001, take on No. 6 Ohio State (12-1, 8-1 Big Ten).

“AKC National Championship,” 6 p.m. (ANIMALPL): Thousands of dogs from around the world competing for titles across multiple events, with highlights from each competition category including agility and dock diving, culminating with the highly anticipated Best in Show.

“We’ll Meet Again,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Two men search for the people who helped them when they fled Cuba to come to the U.S.; one looks for the family who took him in as a boy, while another searches for the shrimp boat skipper who brought him to safety.

“HGTV Dream Home 2019,” 8 p.m. (HGTV): Interior designers Alison Victoria and Brian Patrick Flynn join forces to design and build the HGTV Dream Home 2019 in Whitefish, Montana.

“Lethal Weapon,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Cole is on the rebound after Natalie’s engagement; Murtaugh worries about the connection between the murder he’s investigating and a new opportunity for Trish.

“Great Performances: From Vienna, The New Year’s Celebration 2019,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Festive concert with the Vienna Philharmonic features Strauss Family waltzes and celebrates the 150th anniversary of the Vienna State Opera; Hugh Bonneville hosts.

“Symphony for Nature: The Britt Orchestra at Crater Lake,” 10:30 p.m. (KCTS): More than 130 musicians gather at Oregon’s Crater Lake National Park to perform the world premiere of Michael Gordon’s score, “Natural History,” inspired by the lake.

