Also showing Nov. 14: “Finding Your Roots” on KCTS.
“Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders”
Series finale; a second trial gets underway with Barry Levin joining the defense team; political collusion reaches an apex; Judge Weisberg disallows Lyle and Erik’s family members to testify; Leslie learns revealing information about Jose and Kitty’s childhoods; 10 p.m. Tuesday on KING.
Also on Tuesday
“The Middle,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): The Hecks take a hectic road trip to Frankie’s sister’s house for Thanksgiving; the kids must decide which one of them will lose their job at Spudsy’s.
“Finding Your Roots,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Lupita Nyong’o, Carmelo Anthony and Ana Navarro learn about the political choices of their fathers.
“The Flash,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): When Native American artifact collectors are attacked by a meta who can bring inanimate objects to life, Barry turns to a surprising ally for help; Harry enlists Cisco’s help to determine the identity of The Thinker.
“This Is Us,” 9 p.m. (KING): Kevin goes back to his high school to accept an award; Jack and Rebecca are excited about their kids’ futures.
“Blackish,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Dre’s godbrother is released from prison, which sparks debate; the kids pressure Ruby to reveal secrets from her past.
“Bull,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Bull helps the parents of a former employee sue a drug company when their son commits suicide during a drug trial.
“The Mick,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Mickey and the kids go to their great grandmother’s 100th-birthday celebration; the kids’ grandmother gives the family an unexpected surprise.
“American Horror Story,” 10 p.m. (FX): Season-seven finale of anthology series, satirizing the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
