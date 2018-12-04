And a Seattle couple search for a new home in Mexico in “House Hunters International.”
“Legends of the Lost With Megan Fox”
Premiere of series that re-examines some of the world’s most enduring legends and lore though artifacts and new research on ancient sites; Megan Fox journeys to Scandinavia and England to investigate the theory that Viking invasions of England and other countries included women warriors; 8 p.m. Tuesday on the Travel Channel.
Also on Tuesday
“The Gifted,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): The Mutant Underground heads for a showdown with the Inner Circle; superpowered teen Andy stands up to the devious Reeva Payge.
“The Connors,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Dan questions Peter’s motives when he learns about the pricey Christmas gift Jackie purchased for her new, unemployed beau; Mark and Mary write up their Christmas wish lists; Darlene receives advice from an unlikely source.
“The Flash,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Barry and the team come up with a plan to stop Cicada, but it calls for Barry and Nora to travel back in time to gather key necessities; Barry hesitates, concerned about his daughter seeing certain parts of his life.
“Saturday Night Live Best of Christmas,” 9 p.m. (KING): Memorable Christmas skits from over the years, hopefully including going on down to Wrappinville with Justin Timberlake, Adam Sandler’s Happy Hanukkah song and other favorite holiday laughs.
“Lethal Weapon,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): The show’s annual homage to the movie it’s based on and the movie’s Christmas-centric theme; Cole gets into the holiday spirit for his first Christmas with Maya; diamond thieves dressed as Santa disrupt a Christmas parade.
“FBI,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): A key witness and a U.S. marshal are ambushed and killed; Maggie and OA must find the man who leaked the information that led to their murders.
“Blackish,” 9:30 p.m. (KOMO): Bow makes a new friend at work and Dre thinks she has broken-bird syndrome; when Junior transforms his shared room with Jack into a frat house, Ruby and Diane gang up against them.
“House Hunters International,” 10:30 p.m. (HGTV): Seattle couple Keith and Tarah have saved and sold everything in order to leave their jobs and head to Riviera Maya, Mexico, for a Caribbean lifestyle on a budget.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
