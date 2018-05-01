Also showing May 1: ‘First Civilizations’ on KCTS.

“Blackish”

Continuing a story arc started last week that will be carried on to the end of the season (May 15), Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) and Dre (Anthony Anderson) are going through an unprecedented rough patch in their marriage, a more serious storyline unlike anything previously done on the series; 9 p.m. Tuesday on KOMO.

Also on Tuesday

“Roseanne,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Roseanne and Jackie’s mom is kicked out of the nursing home and they argue over who will take care of her; Mark’s creative touch with building a birdhouse for Dan’s customer is more than Dan can handle.

“NCIS,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Sara Carter begs Gibbs to investigate her mother’s murder; Abby is awarded a dinner for two at a new five-star restaurant and has to decide which co-worker deserves to go with her.

“LA to Vegas,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Season-one finale; Ronnie applies for a job at another airline; Dave plans to propose to Patricia; Artem encourages Colin to stand up to his ex-wife.

“First Civilizations,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Civilizations need a shared set of beliefs to survive; religion serves as the stability and cohesion of ancient Egypt.

“The 100,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Octavia must take guidance from an unlikely ally when the future of the bunker and all those inside is jeopardized.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” 9 p.m. (BRAVO): Two episodes, “Reunion” parts one and two; Dorit and Teddi sort out a year of misunderstandings; Kyle reveals details of her house burglary; Camille Grammer joins the ladies and brings a gift for Andy.

“New Girl,” 9:30 p.m. (KCPQ): The gang gathers for a one-year memorial service for a beloved friend; Jess discovers Coach owes Nick a large sum of money.

“Chicago Med,” 10 p.m. (KING): It’s a race against the clock to save lives when a park shooting overwhelms the hospital with incoming wounded.

