‘Bless This Mess’
Sitcom premiere; newlyweds Rio and Mike leave their busy life in Manhattan for what they imagine will be a bucolic life of farming in rural Nebraska when they inherit a house from Mike’s great-aunt, but quickly realize that becoming farmers isn’t as easy as they had hoped; 9:30 Tuesday on KOMO.
Also on Tuesday
“American Housewife,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): To avoid buying Anna-Kat a cellphone, Katie makes a pact with the girls that she and Taylor can go a day without using their phones; disappointed with Greg’s advice, Oliver seeks the guidance of an old friend.
“NCIS,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): NCIS investigates the murder of a Marine major believed to have been killed in the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon, and a personal history with the victim drives Gibbs to solve the crime.
“The Flash,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): After discovering that Nora is working with Thawne, Barry and Iris disagree about how it; Team Flash aren’t sure they can trust Nora, so try to find out how she came to work alongside their nemesis.
“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): The artists who performed Monday night learn whether they will be moving forward in the competition.
“MasterChef Junior,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): The top 14 chefs head to the outdoors for a chicken cookout; hungry campers decide which team’s dish reigns supreme; the losing team faces a coconut cream pie pressure test.
“Reconstruction: America After the Civil War,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Conclusion; the rise of Jim Crow racist imagery and policies.
“The Rookie,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Season one finale, series not yet renewed or canceled; as the rookies prepare for a big exam to see who moves on to the next stage of training, Nolan and Bishop are called to the scene of a murder that may be tied to a potential terrorist attack on Los Angeles.
“New Amsterdam,” 10 p.m. (KING): Reynolds struggles to help a young cystic fibrosis patient who has curious symptoms; Kapoor comes face to face with Ella after their awkward encounter; Sharpe takes a major step in her personal life.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
