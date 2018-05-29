Also showing May 29: “American Experience: Exclusion” on KCTS.

‘America’s Got Talent’

Season-13 premiere; show creator and judge Simon Cowell and fellow judges Howie Mandel, Mel B and Heidi Klum watch singers, magicians and more perform and share their stories in the quest to win the $1 million prize; 8 p.m. Tuesday on KING.

Also on Tuesday

“Queen Sugar,” 7 p.m. (OWN): Season-three premiere; Ralph Angel learns the truth about his biological connection to Blue; Charley exposes her hidden plan for Landry Enterprises; Nova is propositioned by book publishers; repeats at 10 p.m.

“100 Code,” 7 p.m. (WGNA): Series premiere; New York detective Tommy Conley arrives in Stockholm to team with a Swedish cop to track down a serial killer; repeats at 10 p.m.

“Mary Kay Letourneau: Autobiography,” 8 p.m. (A&E): The former grade-school teacher tells the story of her love affair with the 13-year-old who became her husband, her time in prison and more.

“Beat Shazam,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Season-two premiere; Jamie Foxx hosts, teams of two race to identify songs to win a cash prize.

“American Experience: Exclusion,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): The origin, history and impact of the 1882 law that made it illegal for Chinese workers to come to America or for Chinese nationals already here to become U.S. citizens.

“Love Connection,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Season-two premiere; singles go on three blind dates, then talk about the experiences with host Andy Cohen.

“World of Dance,” 10 p.m. (KING): Season-two premiere; dance acts of all ages and genres showcase their artistry, precision and athleticism to move forward in the competition.

“48 Hours: NCIS,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents reveal how they tackle cases.

