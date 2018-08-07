It’s the season premiere for “Bachelor in Paradise” and the final Judge Cuts round on “America’s Got Talent.”

“Castaways”

Reality-series premiere; 12 people must survive stranded and alone on a chain of South Pacific islands as they explore the issues in their daily lives and their motivations to attempt their difficult task; unlike competitions with one winner, everyone who lasts to a predetermined rescue date is rewarded; 10 p.m. Tuesday on KOMO.

Also on Tuesday

“Bachelor in Paradise,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Season-five premiere; casts from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” get another chance to find love.

“The 100,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Season-five finale; Clarke and her friends risk everything to fight one last battle for survival, only to glimpse an even darker threat to the last living valley on Earth; series returning for a sixth season.

“The Bold Type,” 8 p.m. (FREEFORM): Season-two finale; Sutton’s professional dreams come true when she jets off to Paris for Fashion Week; Jane moves forward with her fertility plan until she learns surprising news about her options; series renewed for a third season.

“America’s Got Talent,” 9 p.m. (KING): The final Judge Cuts round gives acts a change to earn a spot in the live shows.

“The Outpost,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Wythers blackmails Gwynn, insisting that she allow him to execute Talon; five killers from Talon’s past ride into town.

“Frontline,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): An investigation reveals some white supremacists and neo-Nazis involved in the 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia, rally are continuing their operations around the country.

“Making It,” 10 p.m. (KING): Rainbows, taco trucks, spaceships and more take center stage as the makers celebrate children’s play with handmade forts and toys.

“Carter,” 10 p.m. (WGNAMERICA): Comedy-series premiere; after portraying a TV detective, actor Harley Carter returns to his hometown after a public scandal and becomes involved in a real investigation when his housekeeper is accused of murder.

