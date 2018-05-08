Also airing: Axl gets a job offer on “The Middle” and the “NCIS: New Orleans” team deals with the fallout from a scathing article.

“Bull”

Season-two finale of series, renewed for next season; Bull’s team is rocked when a client is found guilty of murder; the team finds new evidence but must find a way to present it in court without being found in contempt; Marissa faces hard truths about her relationship with Bull; 9 p.m. Tuesday on KIRO.

Also on Tuesday

“Roseanne,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): The Conners go to extremes to connect Mary with her mom; Dan loses an important job.

“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): An elimination from the top 10.

“The Middle,” 8:30 p.m. (KOMO): Sue and Brick try to get Frankie the best Mother’s Day gift ever, a trip to London for a royal wedding; Axl is offered a job interview that could change his life.

“New Girl,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Jess tries to reunite Winston with his long-lost dad; Schmidt goes back to work for the first time since Ruth’s birth; Nick’s plan to propose to Jess is thrown off course.

“Black-ish,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): The Johnson kids try to cope when Dre and Bow try taking turns living in the house; tensions mount as the family gathers for Junior’s high-school graduation.

“Chicago Med,” 10 p.m. (KING): Dr. Manning rushes to save a boy with a life-threatening case of the flu; April suspects Dr. Choi’s sister of stealing opioid painkillers.

“NCIS: New Orleans,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): After a scathing article, the team is concerned about the fallout from the piece and the confidential information revealed.

“Chrisley Knows Best,” 10 p.m. (USA): Reality-series season-six premiere; Julie gets frustrated when the family use Chloe’s birthday to compete against each other; Nanny Faye gets more than she bargained for when Todd becomes her trainer.

