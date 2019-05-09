‘Paradise Hotel’

The dating competition returns after an 11-year break, with an odd number of sexy singles moving into an island resort where they must couple up to stay, adding a new twist of viewers being able to influence the outcome on social media; 8 p.m. Thursday on KCPQ.

Also on Thursday

“Superstore,” 8 p.m. (KING): Chrissy Metz guests as corporate HR rep Luanne, who butts heads with Dina; Jonah and the other employees play an elaborate game of laser tag with the store’s new scanners.

“The Big Bang Theory,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Leonard is pleasantly surprised when Beverly comes to visit and is kind to him, until he finds out the real reason she’s there; Denise and Stuart overstay their welcome at the Wolowitz house.

“Grey’s Anatomy,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Alex tries desperately to save his patient while he waits for a blood donor to arrive from London; Jo reveals to Meredith why she’s been so down.

“iZombie,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Liv and Clive continue investigating a murder that has body or evidence with it; Peyton approaches councilman Zed with a request;

“Mom,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Sitcom series six finale, series renewed for next season; Christy is disheartened to learn her sponsor is moving away; an argument leads Bonnie and Adam to make a hasty decision.

“Project Runway,” 9 p.m. (BRAVO): The designers learn they’ll be creating over-the-top looks inspired by the Elton John biopic, “Rocketman,” with help from some highly qualified assistants.

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” 10 p.m. (KING): The SVU searches for two suspects that were spotted fleeing the scene after a Muslim woman was assaulted inside a synagogue; Benson is dismayed to find that Rob Miller is out on bail.

“Klepper,” 10:30 p.m. (COMEDY): Series premiere; former “Daily Show With Trevor Noah” correspondent Jordan Klepper is on the hunt for brave Americans working for change, starting with military veterans combating PTSD.

