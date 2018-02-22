“Global Spin Awards” honor the world’s best DJs while “Project Runway All Stars” contestants design for young Hollywood.

“Nashville”

Midseason finale; Daphne tries to establish her career with an audition for a country-music singing competition; Scarlett invites Sean to see live music; Avery makes a decision; the band gets invited to perform on late-night TV; Will’s choice catches up with him; 9 p.m. Thursday on CMT.

Also on Thursday

“2018 Winter Olympic Games,” 4-11 p.m. (KING): Short track (men’s and women’s); snowboarding (women’s big air final runs); figure skating (ladies’ free skate); freestyle skiing (women’s ski cross).

“The 2018 Global Spin Awards,” 6 p.m. (REVOLT): Snoop Dogg hosts ceremony honoring the most dynamic and talented DJs from around the world; special honorees include Timbaland (Lifetime Achievement Award) and Jermaine Dupri (Breaking Barriers Award).

“Tuskegee Airmen: Heroes of World War II,” 7 p.m. (AHC): Intense pressure from African-American activist groups pushes President Franklin Roosevelt to initiate a blacks-only fighter-pilot training program in Tuskegee, Alabama; repeats at 10 p.m.

“Project Runway All Stars,” 8 p.m. (LIFETIME): Betty Boop joins Alyssa on the runway to challenge the designers to create young, chic Hollywood looks; guest judge is Rebecca Minkoff.

“The Bachelor Winter Games,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Series finale; “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” favorites compete in winter-themed athletic challenges.

“Mysteries At The Museum,” 9 p.m. (TRAVEL): How a trailblazer changed the course of history; the little-known story behind a classic piece of children’s literature.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live,” 11:35 p.m. (KOMO): Oprah Winfrey; actor Timothee Chalamet; Andra Day and Common perform.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com.

Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.