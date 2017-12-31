What else to watch Sunday: “Twilight Zone” marathon, Seahawks vs. Cardinals, “SMILF”
“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018”
A New Year’s Eve television tradition since 1972; festivities hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy in New York’s Times Square, featuring the famous annual ball- drop event, and Ciara in Los Angeles, with special guests and performances by Nick Jonas, Mariah Carey and Camila Cabello; 8 p.m. Sunday on KOMO.
Also on Sunday
“The Twilight Zone” marathon (SYFY): A holiday weekend tradition for 20 years; 48 hours of classic and lesser-known episodes of the iconic 1959-64 fantasy/sci-fi/thriller series created and hosted by Rod Serling, from 4 a.m. Sunday through all day Monday.
“NFL Football: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks,” 1:30 p.m. (KCPQ): The 7-8 Cardinals and 9-6 Seahawks end their regular seasons at CenturyLink Field, with a playoff spot for our Seahawks on the line, depending on other games as well as this one.
“CNN New Year’s Eve Celebration,” 5 p.m. (CNN): Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen host performances and celebrations from around the world; repeats at 10 p.m.
“Harry Potter and The Deathly Hollows,” 5:30 p.m. (FREEFORM): The final movies in the series, Part One, followed by Part Two at 9 p.m.; preceded by “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” 7 a.m.; “Harry Potter and the Order of The Phoenix,” 10:40 a.m.; “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” 1:50 p.m.
“Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Steve Harvey hosts his first New Year’s Eve special with entertainment including the Backstreet Boys and Flo Rida.
“Live From Lincoln Center: NY Philharmonic New Year’s Eve, Bernstein on Broadway,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): A tribute to Leonard Bernstein and his music for Broadway features including “West Side Story’’ and “On the Town.’’
“The Graham Norton Show,” 9 p.m. (BBCA): New Year’s Eve show with guests Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Zendaya, Suranne Jones and Gary Oldman.
“SMILF,” 10 p.m. (SHOWTIME): Season-one finale; Bridgette matches with her estranged father on Tinder; Tutu prepares to go on a cruise; Rafi moves in with Nelson.
Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
