Also airing on Oct. 22: “A Nightmare on Elm Street” marathon, “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “Shahs of Sunset,” “NCIS: Los Angeles”
“The Walking Dead”
Season-eight premiere of the post-zombie-apocalypse drama promises an intense season opening story arc, as Rick and his group fight an all-out war against Negan and his forces, 9 p.m. Sunday on AMC; preceded by a repeat of the seventh-season finale with bonus scene and cast interviews, 7:30 p.m. Sunday on AMC; and followed by “Talking Dead,” guests discuss the season-8 premiere, hosted by Chris Hardwick, 10:07 p.m. Sunday on AMC.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Also on Sunday
Most Read Stories
- I-5’s Uncle Sam: 50 years and still ticked off near Chehalis
- Check out this new drone footage of the Bertha-dug Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
- Washington state’s new parental leave law could change workplace for moms — and dads
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Republicans going beyond hypocrisy with the national debt | Danny Westneat
“A Nightmare on Elm Street” marathon, 2 p.m. (SYFY): It’s horror-movie season; “A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child,” 2 p.m.; “4: The Dream Master,” 4 p.m.; “3: Dream Warriors,” 6 p.m.; “2: Freddy’s Revenge,” 8 p.m.; first “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 10 p.m.
“Outlander,” 8 p.m. (STARZ): After decades apart, Jamie and Claire finally reunite and rekindle their relationship, but Jamie’s new business could jeopardize the couple’s hopes for a simple life.
“The Simpsons,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Twenty-eighth annual Halloween horror episode; Maggie becomes possessed by an ancient demon; Lisa discovers a perfect version of her family in an alternate universe; Homer cannibalizes himself.
“America’s Funniest Home Videos,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Kids react to scary Halloween decorations; pets in costumes; a monkey at the zoo gets jealous watching a couple kiss.
“Shahs of Sunset,” 8 p.m. (BRAVO): Host Andy Cohen hosts the Shahs looking back at their trip to Israel; Asa accuses Mike of being racially insensitive.
“NCIS: Los Angeles,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): When weapons worth $1 million are stolen, the team tracks the evidence to a charity event; Mosley gets herself added to the event’s guest list.
“Family Guy,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): After Chris gets a special $1 bill for his birthday and quickly loses it, the dollar gets passed from character to character throughout Quahog.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.