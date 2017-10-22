Also airing on Oct. 22: “A Nightmare on Elm Street” marathon, “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “Shahs of Sunset,” “NCIS: Los Angeles”

“The Walking Dead”

Season-eight premiere of the post-zombie-apocalypse drama promises an intense season opening story arc, as Rick and his group fight an all-out war against Negan and his forces, 9 p.m. Sunday on AMC; preceded by a repeat of the seventh-season finale with bonus scene and cast interviews, 7:30 p.m. Sunday on AMC; and followed by “Talking Dead,” guests discuss the season-8 premiere, hosted by Chris Hardwick, 10:07 p.m. Sunday on AMC.

Also on Sunday

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” marathon, 2 p.m. (SYFY): It’s horror-movie season; “A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child,” 2 p.m.; “4: The Dream Master,” 4 p.m.; “3: Dream Warriors,” 6 p.m.; “2: Freddy’s Revenge,” 8 p.m.; first “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 10 p.m.

“Outlander,” 8 p.m. (STARZ): After decades apart, Jamie and Claire finally reunite and rekindle their relationship, but Jamie’s new business could jeopardize the couple’s hopes for a simple life.

“The Simpsons,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Twenty-eighth annual Halloween horror episode; Maggie becomes possessed by an ancient demon; Lisa discovers a perfect version of her family in an alternate universe; Homer cannibalizes himself.

“America’s Funniest Home Videos,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Kids react to scary Halloween decorations; pets in costumes; a monkey at the zoo gets jealous watching a couple kiss.

“Shahs of Sunset,” 8 p.m. (BRAVO): Host Andy Cohen hosts the Shahs looking back at their trip to Israel; Asa accuses Mike of being racially insensitive.

“NCIS: Los Angeles,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): When weapons worth $1 million are stolen, the team tracks the evidence to a charity event; Mosley gets herself added to the event’s guest list.

“Family Guy,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): After Chris gets a special $1 bill for his birthday and quickly loses it, the dollar gets passed from character to character throughout Quahog.