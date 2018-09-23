Season two of “9-1-1” premieres; Nella finds a secret door inside her doll’s house on “The Miniaturist on Masterpiece.”

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown”

Season 12 premiere of the series recently honored with six awards at the Creative Arts Emmys, starting with the only episode fully completed before Bourdain’s death in June, a journey with CNN “United Shades of America” host W. Kamau Bell to experience the distinctive sights, tastes and sounds of Kenya, talking with locals about the country’s growth and challenges. The rest of the season’s episodes will be completed using narration provided by each episode’s guests, with the final two episodes a retrospective on the show and a tribute to the impact of Bourdain’s life; 9 p.m. Sunday on CNN.

Also on Sunday

“Celebrity Family Feud,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Season-four finale; the Kardashians compete against the Wests; celebrity contestants Jana Kramer and Gary Busey.

“9-1-1,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Season-two premiere; on one of the hottest days of the year, the first responders must deal with harrowing incidents all around the city; Buck gets a surprise visit from his sister; Athena questions her relationship with Bobby.

“The Miniaturist on Masterpiece,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Nella decides to sell the sugar on her own to try and save Johannes; Nella finds a secret door hidden inside her doll’s house that resembles one in the Miniaturist’s workshop.

“The Last Ship,” 9 p.m. (TNT): With nations being rapidly occupied, Chandler tries his hand at diplomacy to unite two hostile countries so they can fight a common enemy.

“Shameless,” 9 p.m. (SHOWTIME): Frank faces obstacles in his new role; Fiona prepares to close her real-estate deal; Carl enlists V to help him get a recommendation from a congressman; Xan has a medical emergency; Ian embarks on a spiritual journey.

“Fear the Walking Dead,” 9 p.m. (AMC): The group’s hope falters as they seek a way out; Alicia and Charlie reunite with friends.

“The $100,000 Pyramid,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Season-three finale; celebrity battles featuring Ross Matthews, Vivica A. Fox, Kelly Osbourne and Matt McGorry.

“Kidding,” 10 p.m. (SHOWTIME): Jeff tries to fix his heartbreak; Deirdre deals with her daughter’s developing medical condition; Seb outlines the future of “Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time” without Jeff; Jeff tries to get Will off pot by giving him a hobby.

