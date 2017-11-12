Anthony Bourdain examines what makes chef Jeremiah Tower tick; Elizabeth Smart autobiography premieres.

“Vice Principals”

Finale of two-season dark-comedy series about rival vice principals at North Jackson High School promises a wild finish, revealing who shot and wounded Neal Gamby and the school coming to a startling end, 7:35, 8:35 and 10:35 p.m. Sunday on HBO.

Also on Sunday

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” 6 p.m. (CNN): Exploring the adventurous life of chef Jeremiah Tower, one of the most controversial and influential figures in the history of American gastronomy; repeats at 9 and 11 p.m.

“The Toy Box,” 7 p.m. (KOMO): Toy inventions include a barnyard-themed board game, a racquetball version of boxing, a set of animal-inspired accessories, a set of educational cards, stuffed animals, a storybook set, and a spinning dome that creates optical illusions.

“Hawaii Life,” 8 p.m. (HGTV): Season 11 premiere; a California couple follow their dreams of moving to Hawaii and settle on Kauai.

“Outlander,” 8 p.m. (STARZ): Claire and Jamie sail to the West Indies on an urgent quest; when the ship’s superstitious crew looks for someone to blame after a string of bad luck, rescue comes from an unlikely source.

“The Walking Dead,” 9 p.m. (AMC): A new weapon in the Savior arsenal proves to be a giant hurdle in the continuing fight between Rick’s forces and the Saviors.

“Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography,” 9 p.m. (A&E): Premiere of two-part series; Elizabeth Smart, family members and law-enforcement officials discuss her 2002 abduction that made national headlines; part-two conclusion, 9 p.m. Monday.

“Madam Secretary,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): The president and Elizabeth refuse to negotiate with terrorists for the release of a captured CIA agent; Henry disagrees with them; Elizabeth tries to support Stevie through a difficult time.

“White Famous,” 10:30 p.m. (SHOWTIME): Teddy seeks Floyd’s help in winning back the rights to “Angry Black’’; Malcolm looks for employment; a confrontation with Peter turns violent.

