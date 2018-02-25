“Walking Dead” midseason premiere debuts; “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” reveals winner.

“The Walking Dead”

Midseason premiere of the post-apocalyptic horror series based on the comic-book series of the same name, in its eighth season, recently renewed for a ninth; Rick faces new difficulties after a battle; the fight continues in other communities as core members face hard decisions, 9 p.m. Sunday on AMC. Tonight’s new episode is preceded by a repeat of the season-eight midseason finale with new content, including a bonus scene and cast interviews at 7:30 p.m., and the midseason premiere is followed by “Talking Dead” with host Chris Hardwick and guests discussing the episode, at 10:23 p.m. on AMC.

Also on Sunday

“Secrets Of The Lost,” 7:04 p.m. (SCIENCE): Series premiere; a new discovery of the oldest Egyptian text ever found details how the Great Pyramid of Giza was built, following archaeologists as they unlock the secrets of the supersized monument.

“Fear Factor,” 7 p.m. (MTV): Second-season premiere; Ludacris challenges four teams of best friends to conquer their worst “get the hell out” fears for a chance to win $50,000.

“Ash vs Evil Dead,” 7:04 p.m. (STARZ): Season-three premiere; after being the hero of Elk Grove by defeating evil and saving humanity, Ash settles in and opens a hardware store; his peace is short-lived when evil returns; repeats at 9 p.m.

“2018 Winter Olympics,” 8 p.m. (KING): Closing ceremonies from Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.

“The Bachelor,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Special edition, “The Women Tell All.”

“Big Brother: Celebrity Edition,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Season-one finale, hosted by Julie Chen, reveals the winner.

“Shark Tank,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Season-nine finale; men’s swimwear; eating pasta without the guilt; a hangover cure; a recap of the season’s successful entrepreneurs.

“Victoria On Masterpiece,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Season-two finale; Albert seeks the Christmastime joy of his youth; Victoria is threatened by a relative; romantic tension surrounds the palace.

